Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gilead Sciences Ireland to enhance disease prevention, early detection, and public awareness in key health areas in Abu Dhabi Emirate.

The MoU establishes a framework for collaboration between ADPHC and Gilead Sciences across two core pillars: disease awareness and education campaigns and screening and early detection and diagnosis. The partnership will focus on blood-borne viruses, including hepatitis B (HBV), hepatitis C (HCV), and HIV.

Dr. Faisal Al Ahbabi, Acting Executive Director of Communicable Diseases Sector, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre and Vitor Papao, General Manager, Gilead Sciences, signed the MoU during the 25th IUHPE World Conference on Health Promotion, taking place from 13 to 16 May, 2025, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

H.E. Dr. Rashid Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre commented on the partnership: "This MoU marks a strategic step in strengthening our response to public health challenges. By collaborating with Gilead Sciences, we aim to amplify our efforts in disease awareness, early screening, and empowering the public and healthcare providers. Together, we will work to build a healthier and more informed population in Abu Dhabi."

Vitor Papao, General Manager of Gilead Sciences, added: "At Gilead Sciences, we believe in the power of partnership to transform public health. We are proud to join hands with ADPHC to deliver innovative, evidence-based solutions to some of the most pressing health concerns. This collaboration reflects our long-standing commitment to improving lives through education and early intervention."

Key activities under the MoU include co-developing public awareness campaigns across digital and traditional platforms, promoting proactive screening among high-risk populations, and joint initiatives to align local practices with global standards of care. Additionally, both parties will explore digital solutions to enhance patient tracking and improve referral and follow-up mechanisms.

ADPHC, the government entity leading Abu Dhabi’s public health agenda, aims to boost the population's overall health through integrated prevention, screening, and intervention systems. In 2024, the Centre released its Public Health System Strengthening Report (PHSSR), emphasising the need to target non-communicable diseases and improve early detection through proactive campaigns and systemic enhancements.

Gilead Sciences brings to the collaboration a wealth of global experience, operating in over 35 countries with a proven track record in disease prevention and therapeutic innovation. Through the MoU, Gilead Sciences will leverage its international expertise and local presence to support Abu Dhabi’s goals of enhancing healthcare awareness, optimising screening protocols, and improving care linkages across the health system.

Brief about Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC):

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC), established in 2019 under the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, is the emirate’s dedicated authority for public and preventive health. As the first of its kind in the region, ADPHC leads efforts to protect and promote community well-being through evidence-based programs targeting communicable and non-communicable diseases, occupational and environmental health, and emergency preparedness. Driven by innovation, research, and strategic partnerships, ADPHC is committed to fostering a healthier, safer society in line with Abu Dhabi’s vision for sustainable and proactive healthcare.