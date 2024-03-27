Dubai: e& enterprise and The National Health Insurance Company – Daman, part of PureHealth, the largest integrated healthcare platform in the Middle East, today unveiled the innovative Hyakum Digital Booth, a visionary concept designed to redefine health insurance accessibility and improve customer service in the United Arab Emirates.

The ‘Hayakom Digital Booth’, a first in the global health insurance sector, ushers in unparalleled 24/7 insurance service accessibility. This pioneering venture is set to commence with a Proof of Concept (POC) in two prime locations, heralding an ambitious expansion to over 20 sites within three years.

Harnessing the synergy of IoT and AI, the state-of-the-art self-service health insurance kiosks will be ingeniously connected to a central command centre, ensuring maximum operational efficiency and a high service experience. The kiosks will feature Emirates ID biometric and identity verification, interactive touchscreens, high-security video surveillance and advanced document scanning, all supported by a robust data infrastructure powered by 5G.

Salvador Anglada, CEO, e& enterprise said, "Our venture with Daman embodies e& enterprise's drive for digital innovation and commitment to creating unparalleled customer experiences. The Hayakom Digital Booth is a leap into the future, reshaping the insurance services landscape with cutting-edge technology."

Khaled Ateeq Aldhaheri, Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Company – Daman, said: "The Hayakom Digital Booth marks a milestone in the accessibility, efficiency and robustness of insurance services. This ground-breaking concept places Daman at the forefront of industry innovation and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service."

This initiative is a cornerstone of Daman's strategic progression, establishing a unique value proposition in customer engagement and operational efficiency. It marks a move towards a more cost-effective service model that aligns with the UAE's sustainability goals to reduce the environmental footprint of traditional insurance practices, while enhancing the customer experience and broadening access to services.

Together, Daman and e& enterprise will pave a new way for customer service in the health insurance industry, while setting a new standard for technology integration and user-centric convenience in everyday transactions.

About e& enterprise:

e& enterprise combines the agility and expertise of a professional and managed digital services company with the strength and reach of a technology Group, enabling organisations across multiple sectors to maximise their digital potential. Through the Cloud, Cybersecurity, Internet of Things (IoT) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), e& enterprise is propelling organisations and economies towards a smarter, safer and more sustainable world.

Operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, e& enterprise has a growth mindset that delivers innovative digital vertical value propositions. Its solutions enable sustainable developments, safer cities, enhanced government services, connected healthcare, enriched education, digital banking, highly automated industries, manufacturing, and logistics.

With a successful track record of designing, delivering and operating impactful, intelligent and secure end-to-end digital solutions using resilient platforms, e& enterprise offers comprehensive consulting, business modelling, solution design, programme management, project execution and delivery, and post-implementation support.

To learn more about e& enterprise, please visit https://eandenterprise.com/en/index.jsp.

About National Health Insurance Company – Daman

The National Health Insurance Company – Daman is the UAE’s leading health insurer providing comprehensive health insurance solutions to 2.8 million members in the UAE.

Daman is part of PureHealth, the UAE’s largest integrated healthcare platform with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 28+ hospitals, 100+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more.

Daman, a pioneer in health care insurance, drives innovation through a combination of state-of-the-art technology and healthcare-related expertise offered by a highly skilled and knowledgeable workforce. Members benefit from added value through unique offerings such as the disease management programmes. Daman provides a 24/7 customer call centre and medical services authorisation team who are in direct contact with Daman’s network of over 3,000 medical facilities. The company also provides a diverse range of digital services that are unmatched in the UAE.

Daman has set high standards in the health insurance industry and has been awarded a number of internationally recognised awards and quality-focused certifications in a relatively short span of time.