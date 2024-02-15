Abu Dhabi: e& Carrier & Wholesale introduced Smart Connect Service - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD), allowing operators to scale their connectivity requirements on the go.

Nabil Baccouche, Group Chief Carrier & Wholesale Officer, e&, said: “The launch of this service marks an important leap toward empowering our customers with the online self-service tools to enable their digital ambitions. By putting control in their hands, we facilitate our partners with unparalleled agility and flexibility to harness the bandwidth needed to boost their operations, accelerating the adoption of emerging technologies. This demonstrates e&'s commitment to driving innovation and digital transformation throughout the region.”

Traditional network solutions often struggle to meet the urgent and fluctuating bandwidth demands of today’s businesses. With the rapid adoption of cloud-based applications, remote work models, and online services, organisations require connectivity that adapts to their dynamic needs. e&'s Smart Connect service - Bandwidth on Demand (BoD) addresses this critical gap by offering unmatched flexibility and control over bandwidth provisioning.

Smart Connect - BoD offers Self-service portal for Layer 1 & Layer 2 international connectivity of up to 100G with just a few clicks with automatic provisioning. It provides customers with Pay-per-use model with the option of elasticity, scalability, and scheduling for an enhanced customer experience.

This service is MEF-compliant, guaranteeing smooth connectivity and adherence to industry standards for maximum network stability and efficiency. It is targeted towards the development of NaaS platform, a market which is expected to reach US$7 billion by 2029, indicating explosive growth with an increased adoption of flexible network solutions.

