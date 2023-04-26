DWF, the global provider of integrated legal and business services, has appointed insurance disputes and coverage experts, Victoria Clucas and Bill Evans, as insurance partners in the Dubai office.

Victoria and Bill joined DWF this month from Kennedys. They join with a combined 30 years of experience running large loss insurance claims and coverage disputes. Their arrival will significantly bolster the insurance team across the Middle East.

They will work alongside insurance partner Brian Boahene who has over 16 years of experience working in the region. DWF has a full service insurance team in the Middle East. This allows for a seamless service to be provided to insurance clients throughout the GCC.

Victoria has over 13 years of experience advising Insurers and Reinsurers on complex and large loss Property, Energy and Construction claims and coverage disputes, across the Middle East and Africa, Europe and the UK. For the first ten years of her career Victoria worked in the heart of the London Insurance Market, relocating to the Middle East in 2020. After just under three years in the region, she was recently named as an 'Up and Coming' insurance partner in the Middle East by Chambers and Partners.

Victoria said: "I am really excited to join DWF at a time when the business is investing heavily in developing a client focused, high performance global insurance team. The Middle East is a key hub for insurance and investing in the region now is so important for the future of our offering. I also see clear synergies between DWF's values and my own given that the business has such a strong client first approach. It is exciting to be part of a firm with clear and achievable global strategies, where collaboration is key and development and mentoring of staff is at the heart of the business."

Bill qualified as a solicitor in Australia in 2006 before joining Kennedys in 2008. Bill spent 12 years working in the London Market and has divided his time between Dubai and London since 2020. Bill specialises in handling complex, high value Property, Energy and Construction claims across the UK, EMEA and APAC. Insurers also regularly contact Bill seeking his views on recovery programmes and their conception, implementation as well as performance.

Bill said: "I am delighted to join the DWF team and look forward to collaborating with Victoria, Brian and our global London Market team to build the international practice with particular focus on the MENA and the GCC regions. I am convinced that DWF's approach to its international offering, with a strong focus on delivering specialist service across product lines is in the best interests of our insurer clients."

David Abbott, Global Head of London Markets at DWF, said: "Victoria and Bill's arrival marks a step change in our London Market offering and is further evidence of our commitment to the Middle East region. I am thrilled they are joining us, just as we bring together more than 1,600 insurance sector specialists into our new Insurance Services division, supporting our strategy of providing integrated legal and business services on a global scale."

About DWF

DWF is a global provider of integrated legal and business services provided through its three offerings of Legal Advisory, Mindcrest and Connected Services. It has approximately 4,000 people and offices and associations located across the globe. The Company became the first Main Market Premium Listed legal business on the London Stock Exchange in March 2019. DWF recorded net revenue of £350million in the year ended 30 April 2022. For more information visit: dwfgroup.com