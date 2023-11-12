Riyadh: Dur Hospitality announced signing a strategic partnership with leading travel and tourism services company, Travel Destinations Solutions (TDS). The agreement aims to promote Dur Hospitality's hotel brands and strengthen B2B connections, which will positively impact the company’s growth, expanding its offerings to a broader audience of the Kingdom’s visitors.

The agreement was inked on the sidelines of the World Travel Market (WTM) in London. As part of this strategic partnership, Dur Hospitality hotels will be a preferred choice for global travel agents within the TDS network, bolstering the global footprint of Dur properties in international travel markets. This strategic alliance is poised to drive sales and profitability, offering Dur exclusive marketing avenues across a diverse range of tourist markets and networks.

Mr. Hassan Ahdab, Dur Hospitality President of Hotels Operations, lauded the new agreement, stating: “Our collaboration with TDS will enhance the reach of Dur hotels, contributing to our expansion across international markets. The agreement will introduce Dur Hospitality’s properties to the targeted groups, particularly in the business sector, enhancing our global presence.”

On his part, TDS Deputy CEO, Ahmed El Faramawi stated “Dur Hospitality plays a pivotal role in showcasing the Kingdom's tourism at its best. Through its properties, Dur embodies the authenticity of Saudi hospitality, aligned with world-class standards. This agreement mirrors our strategy to deliver exceptional travel experiences precisely tailored for visitors to Saudi Arabia, aiming to position the Kingdom as a global tourism hub.”

This agreement comes at a time when the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is experiencing unprecedented growth in the tourism industry. During the first quarter of 2023, Saudi Arabia witnessed a remarkable 64% growth in international visitors compared to the same period in 2019, achieving the second-highest growth rate among global tourism destinations, according to the UNWTO.

Dur Hospitality consistently participates in international exhibitions and conferences, with recent engagements including the World Travel Market and ITB Berlin. This active involvement complements the company’s position as a distinguished hospitality brand in the Kingdom's market and strengthens its connections with global partners.