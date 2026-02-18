destream, a content monetization platform for creators, has officially expanded to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) to offer local creators a global payment infrastructure. The move opens up new opportunities for creators and influencers across the region to scale their income and connect more easily with audiences worldwide.

With its expansion into the GCC, destream now allows locally based creators to generate secure payment links, accept multi-currency payments from global audiences, and access fast payouts through destream’s Mastercard debit card. The platform also introduces a built-in eSIM feature, designed specifically for creators who travel frequently and need to stay online for content production and real-time audience engagement.

“The GCC is one of the most dynamic and promising regions for the creator economy today. As more influencers and digital entrepreneurs relocate to the region, demand for fast and frictionless payments is rising, and destream addresses this need effectively,” said Tachat Igityan, CEO and Founder of destream.

The move comes as the GCC evolves into a strategic hub for the global creator economy. Over the past two years, the region’s creator ecosystem has grown by approximately 75%, reaching around 263,000 influencers across sectors such as lifestyle, fashion, finance, and entertainment. Analysts estimate the GCC influencer marketing market surpassed $315.5 million in 2025, with strong long-term growth expected.

Already used by creators across Europe and beyond, destream supports monetization across key media platforms such as Twitch, YouTube, Instagram and content segments. With its entry into the GCC, the company continues to build financial tools that keep pace with the ambition of the creator markets.

“Our mission is to make monetization more accessible for creators by providing simple, and more importantly, reliable payment infrastructure that allows them to focus on creativity, instead of thinking about how they will receive the next payment. We are here to support the next generation of digital entrepreneurs in the region,” continues Mr Igityan.

Earlier this January, GCC-based influencers had the opportunity to discover destream during the 1 Billion Followers Summit — one of the region’s largest creator industry events featuring global names such as MrBeast. The company attended the summit to meet regional creators and introduce its platform to the local market.

About destream

destream is a comprehensive toolkit for creators to monetize their content efficiently. The platform provides creators with convenient ways to generate income, including personalized payment links, multifunctional widgets for streamers and a branded debit card for instant access to earned funds. Support for 20+ languages and multicurrency make destream accessible to users around the world, providing an alternative to traditional payment systems.