Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Mastercard and Google are collaborating to further enhance the availability and usage of Google Pay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The recently launched Google Pay gives consumers a simple, secure and convenient way to make payments using their Android smartphones.

In line with Vision 2030 and the ongoing joint efforts supports the Kingdom’s digital transformation, the collaboration reinforces the growth of a secure, cashless economy. The service enables cardholders to make fast, contactless payments at physical stores.

The expansion of Google Pay comes as consumers increasingly adopt digital payment methods that offer ease and peace of mind in everyday transactions. With a simple tap of an Android phone or a click at checkout, users can complete purchases instantly, helping people and families manage their finances with greater confidence and control.

“Every step we take at Mastercard is guided by our mission to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, everywhere,” said Saud Swar, country manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and other levant at Mastercard. “We are very excited to have collaborated with Google to bring people across Saudi Arabia closer to this vision of a connected world — one in which people are empowered to put their finances in their hands and complete transactions instantly. We look forward to working even closer with Google to transform the Saudi shopping experience through expanding access to innovative payment solutions, making it safer, simpler, smarter and more accessible for all.”

“We are thrilled to expand our collaboration Mastercard cardholders can also use Google Pay in Saudi Arabia. This offers a convenient and secure payment method, enabling instant in-store purchases with a tap of a mobile device. Our goal is to empower consumers with greater financial control and deliver seamless payment experiences, all while contributing to the country's economic transformation,” said Dmitry Stiran, Strategic Partner Development Lead at Payments, Google MENA.

Leveraging established technologies such as Near Field Communication (NFC), Google Pay has been uniquely designed to meet the demands and match the preferences of digital-first, on-the-go consumers. Providing a quick, easy and secure way to pay online, in shops or send money to friends and family, all Google Pay transactions are protected by tokenization, a security technology that replaces sensitive card data with a unique, device-specific token and a dynamic code that changes with every transaction. This safeguards consumers against fraud by ensuring that personal and financial information is never shared with merchants or stored on devices, allowing for a trusted and seamless payment experience, both online and in-store.

Aligned with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals and the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program, the launch of Google Pay in Saudi Arabia will bolster the country’s digital infrastructure, advancing the growth of an inclusive digital economy.

