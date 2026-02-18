Bahrain, Manama – Silah Gulf, a leading customer experience solutions provider, has announced the formation of its new Board of Directors, welcoming a distinguished group of seven members set to guide the company's strategic direction and foster continued innovation.

The newly constituted Board brings together a wealth of expertise and diverse perspectives, strengthening Silah Gulf's commitment to excellence and its vision for advancing customer experience in the region. The appointed members by the majority shareholder, Marsat, include Mr. Mohammed AlQaed, Ms. Nada Al Gassab, Dr. Marwa Al Sabbagh, and Mr. Ghassan Abdulaal, in addition to the elected members Mr. Khaled Alhammadi, Mr. Mohamed Alsada, and Mr. Khaled Mattar.

This strategic appointment highlights Silah Gulf's dedication to enhancing its governance framework and accelerating its strategic objectives following its recent listing on Bahrain Bourse. The collective experience of the new board spans various critical sectors, including technology, finance, strategic development, and customer service, which will be instrumental in reinforcing Silah Gulf’s position as a regional leader in delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Silah Gulf looks forward to a new era of accelerated growth and strategic innovation under the stewardship of its new Board of Directors, as it continues to deliver unparalleled value to its clients and stakeholders across the GCC.​​​​