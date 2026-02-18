Senegal ⁠continues to ‌discuss a new funding ​programme with the International ​Monetary Fund, "with the best ​interests of our country ⁠and our people in mind", a senior adviser ​to ‌Senegal's president told ⁠Reuters ⁠on Wednesday.

The West African ​country ‌remains "committed to ⁠all its payment engagements," Aminata Toure, High Representative of the President of Senegal, said, but added ‌that the suspension of the country's ⁠previous IMF ​programme has impeded agreements ​with other donors.

