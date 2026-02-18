PHOTO
Senegal continues to discuss a new funding programme with the International Monetary Fund, "with the best interests of our country and our people in mind", a senior adviser to Senegal's president told Reuters on Wednesday.
The West African country remains "committed to all its payment engagements," Aminata Toure, High Representative of the President of Senegal, said, but added that the suspension of the country's previous IMF programme has impeded agreements with other donors.
