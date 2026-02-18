Damco Urban Developments, a prominent leader with a long-standing footprint in the Egyptian market, has officially launched a new phase of its comprehensive expansion strategy. This ambitious move is backed by the company’s robust financial solvency and a solid foundation of strategic partnerships with premier banking institutions and leading insurance providers.



Eng. Ahmed Omar Tousson, Chairman of Damco Urban Developments, emphasized that the company’s current expansion draws upon decades of cumulative expertise and a proven track record of success. He noted that Damco is strategically diversifying its investment portfolio to integrate specialized real estate development with sustainable agricultural growth, further cementing its role as a pivotal player in driving the national economy forward.



"Our true strength lies in our financial equilibrium and our deep-rooted understanding of market dynamics," stated Eng. Ahmed Tousson. "We don't just build units; we architect secure investment futures. Our close ties with the banking and insurance sectors serve as a testament to our business model and act as the primary catalyst for our expansion in Nasr City, where we aim to deliver residential and commercial concepts that exceed our clients' expectations."



This strategic momentum is further reinforced by Damco’s elite network of financial partners, most notably Bank Next, Misr Insurance, Misr Life Insurance, and EGEMAC. These alliances reflect the market’s profound confidence in Damco’s financial health and its proven capability to manage large-scale projects with peak efficiency.



A Vision of Innovation: From Smart Buildings to Strategic Expansion

Expanding on the company's geographical reach, Eng. Omar Tousson, Vice Chairman of Damco, highlighted that the firm’s footprint spans Egypt’s most vital and promising regions. A key focus is the Beit Al-Watan project in New Cairo, which features residential units designed around "Smart Building" theories, offering luxurious facades and optimal space utilization. Additionally, Damco continues its distinguished work in the Al-Khamayel project in Sheikh Zayed, maintaining a strict commitment to delivery timelines and flexible payment plans tailored to diverse client needs.



In Nasr City, Damco is concentrating its efforts on developing a series of premium projects that capitalize on modern, innovative designs, aligning with the significant construction boom currently transforming the area. Eng. Omar Tousson pointed out that the success of these ventures stems from a corporate philosophy established in 1992, which views the client as the company’s true capital. This commitment is solidified by Damco’s attainment of international ISO certifications in Quality, Environment, and Occupational Health and Safety.



Beyond Urbanization: Pioneering Sustainable Agriculture

Broadening the scope of the company’s developmental impact, Eng. Omar Tousson shed light on Damco’s foray into the agricultural sector in alignment with Egypt’s Vision 2030. The company’s agricultural project in the New Valley, spanning 25 acres, marks the beginning of its sustainable development initiatives.



"We believe that investing in the land is an investment in the future," he added. "By merging our engineering prowess with advanced agricultural technologies, we aim to generate sustainable returns that support food security and comprehensive development in Egypt’s promising frontier regions."



Concluding the announcement, Damco Urban Developments reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to international quality standards. Supported by a team of highly skilled experts and a resilient network of "success partners," the company is positioned to ensure continued leadership and sustainable growth within the Egyptian market.