The Hoxton Wealth app, which brings investors’ global finances together for seamless control and insights is now tracking $10 billion in assets worldwide, less than three years after its launch in April 2023.

The app provides easy access to a consolidated view of users' entire net worth on mobile or desktop. Leveraging open banking technology, the app aggregates financial data from over 14,000 global sources, including pensions bank accounts, brokerage and cash accounts.

Users can also track static assets like real estate and monitor investments in stocks, shares, and cryptocurrencies. Financial liabilities, including credit cards and mortgages, are seamlessly integrated for a holistic wealth overview.

The app has 13,500 regular users worldwide, the majority of who are based in Europe, the Middle East and North America. Most of its user base are Hoxton clients, however anyone can manage their finances through it.

A team of more than 20 in-house developers based out of Hoxton Wealth’s Barsha Heights head office, support the day-to-day running of the app,

Hoxton Wealth CEO, Chris Ball, explains: “From day one, we wanted the Hoxton Wealth app to be a standalone wealth visibility platform, with the kind of functionality and consolidation of holdings, performance and progress that many traditional financial institutions still struggle to offer.

“We are very proud that we have reached a point where the app is tracking $10 billion in assets and hitting this milestone is a clear indication that investors worldwide see value in what we have built.

“The app was specifically designed to allow anyone to track their net worth even if they aren’t Hoxton clients - so if you feel that it’s something that can support your journey to financial independence, download it.

One of the app’s key features in future-focused financial planning tools, WealthFlow, which allows users to visualise their future wealth trajectory based on inputs like net worth, retirement goals and major life events.

Users can model different scenarios, adjust assumptions and see how decisions could impact their long-term outlook - makig financial planning feel less abstract and more tangible.

Ball continues: “Something that we pride our advice business on is our ability to provide clear, goal-based planning that makes long-term results visible, and tangible for clients.

“So, the app has to mirror that. WealthFlow helps users visualise their future and brings clarity to the kind of long-term results that they are working towards.

“WealthFlow isn't just about numbers, though. It's about dreams, aspirations, and securing the future you desire. It is about financial empowerment, future planning, and goal achievement, whether you're an entrepreneur, investor, or a retiree.”

Find out more about the Hoxton Wealth app: https://hoxtonwealth.com/app