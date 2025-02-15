Visionary “ 10 on 10” Initiative and Bollywood Brand Ambassador Elevate Dubai ’ s Real Estate Landscape

Dubai, UAE – Dugasta Properties, a leader in Dubai’s real estate sector, today announced the launch of four transformative residential projects—Teraa Tower, Moonsa 2 Residences, Al Haseen-3 Residences and Al Haseen-4 Residences—with a combined value exceeding 1 Billion AED.



The unveiling, marked by the introduction of a renowned Bollywood superstar Sonu Sood as the brand ambassador, underscores Dugasta’s unwavering commitment to innovation, luxury, and investor-centric growth under its pioneering Vision 10 on 10 initiative.



With over three decades of shaping Dubai’s skyline, Dugasta Properties cements its leadership through bold vision and execution. The Vision 10 on 10 framework—guaranteeing investors a 10% annual return for 10 years, zero service charges and a 100% buyback option—revolutionises real estate investment, offering unmatched financial security and growth. This project, the first of its kind in the UAE, sets a new benchmark in investor-friendly real estate, combining financial security with long-term growth opportunities.

Dugasta Properties currently manages a portfolio worth AED 1.5 billion, with plans to rapidly expand to an additional AED 2 billion in the near future. This ongoing growth is a direct reflection of the company's ability to identify and capitalize on lucrative investment opportunities while remaining committed to providing long-term, sustainable returns for its investors. The consistent upward trajectory of Dugasta's portfolio reaffirms its position as a trusted industry leader and a key player in Dubai's real estate market.

“This is not just a promise; it’s a legacy of trust,” declared Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties. “We are redefining urban living while ensuring our investors thrive in Dubai’s dynamic market.”

“From our first project in 2017 to today’s AED 1.5 billion portfolio, Dugasta’s journey mirrors Dubai’s meteoric rise. We don’t just build homes, we craft ecosystems where communities and investments flourish.” said Mr. Azaan Khan, CEO,

Naren Vish, Marketing Director of Dugasta Properties, commented: "At Dugasta, we create investment opportunities that deliver high returns and long-term value. Our Vision 10 on 10 initiative is designed to ensure financial security and a seamless ownership experience for our investors.”

In a strategic move to amplify its global appeal, Dugasta welcomed a leading Bollywood icon Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The star unveiled the four projects during an electrifying press conference, emphasising Dugasta’s fusion of luxury, innovation and cultural resonance. “Partnering with Dugasta aligns with my belief in visionary growth—these projects are masterpieces of modern living,” the ambassador remarked.

Project Highlights:

Teraa Tower: A beacon of contemporary design, Teraa Tower offers studios to 3BHK apartments with panoramic city views. Nestled near Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road and top-tier schools like GEMS Winchester, it promises seamless access to Dubai Mall, Dubai Outlet Mall, and leisure hubs like Al Habtoor Polo Resort.

Moonsa 2 Residences: Boasting sleek architecture and high-end finishes, this development features a state-of-the-art gym, lavish pool, and proximity to Dubai ’ s thriving retail corridors. Its 127 units cater to investors seeking luxury in International City ’ s vibrant community.

s thriving retail corridors. Its 127 units cater to investors seeking luxury in International City s vibrant community. Al Haseen-3 Residences: A “ modern sanctuary” with 180 units, this project blends urban convenience and tranquillity. Residents enjoy EXPO City connectivity, premium amenities, and strategic links to Al Maktoum International Airport and Etihad Rail.

modern sanctuary” with 180 units, this project blends urban convenience and tranquillity. Residents enjoy EXPO City connectivity, premium amenities, and strategic links to Al Maktoum International Airport and Etihad Rail. Al Haseen-4 Residences: Al Haseen 4 offers modern luxury living in Dubai ’ s thriving industrial hub, featuring elegant residences and premium amenities. With a gym, pool, and kids' play areas, it blends comfort and convenience. Strategically located near business districts and entertainment hubs, it ensures seamless connectivity.

Each project aligns with Dugasta’s 10 on 10 pledge, ensuring a decade of guaranteed returns and hassle-free ownership. Investors benefit from a 10% ROI for 10 years, along with a 10% commission. No service charges for the next 10 years further enhance the attractiveness of this investment opportunity. Flexible payment plans and tax-free income further enhance Dubai’s status as the world’s premier investment destination.

About Dugasta Properties

With 30+ years of excellence, Dugasta Properties has delivered over 50 landmark projects, driven by a mission to merge affordability with luxury. Under the leadership of civil engineer Tauseef Khan, the firm’s Vision 10 on 10 initiative continues to set industry benchmarks, solidifying Dubai’s reputation as a global real estate leader.