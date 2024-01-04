A guaranteed 10% annual return for the first five years, 5 years of service charge exemption, and the security of a 100% buyback option. Seize the season's opportunities at Al Haseen Residences

Al Haseen Residences offers a guaranteed 50% ROI for the first five years on property purchase. Buyers can enjoy significant savings with Dugasta’s service charge exemption for 5 years. Al-Haseen Residences provides a 100% buy-back option after five years. Dugasta’s flexible financing options ease the buying process without financial strain.

Dubai, UAE: Dugasta Properties announces the launch of its Winter Deal with a 50 percent guaranteed return in five years, no service charges for the first five years, and a 100 percent buyback option after five years at the existing Al Haseen Residences, which is already delivering great value due to growing economic activities in Dubai South, Jebel Ali, and Al Maktoum International Airport.

This Winter Deal offer presents an exciting opportunity at Al Haseen Residences, located close to Al Maktoum International Airport. Property prices are appreciating rapidly, making it a transformative investment.

Dugasta Properties, the developer behind Al Haseen Residences, introduces an enticing offer — a 10 percent guaranteed return per year for the first five years, totalling 50 percent of the property value in return investment for the studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom apartments.

As part of the Winter Deal, property buyers can enjoy a total exemption from service charges for five years. An added bonus is the 100 percent buyback option after five years, enhancing the appeal of the deal.

Al Haseen Residences, a mid-rise two-building project located next to Al Maktoum International Airport, offers 217 apartments with prices starting as low as Dh342,000 (US$93,188) for a studio and Dh1,023,000 for a two-bedroom apartment — below current market prices.

Under the 10 percent guaranteed return per year scheme, an investor in a property priced at, for example, Dh1 million for a two-bedroom apartment will receive a guaranteed Dh100,000 return every year for the first five years and subsequently receive a guaranteed total of Dh500,000 in five years. After five years, if the investor wishes to sell, the developer could buy back the property at the purchase price.

This initiative creates a win-win situation for property buyers and investors to seize the opportunities.

"This Winter Deal is not just about property; it's about unlocking opportunities, creating value, and lighting up lives. With a 10 percent annual return for the first five years, we invite you to let this season illuminate your journey with Dugasta," - Mr. Tauseef Khan, Founder and Chairman of Dugasta Properties.

“The deal provides a significant risk-free opportunity for property buyers who are guaranteed not only the 50 percent return in the first five years, but offers a guaranteed buy-back option for the property after the fifth year. More-over, the buyer could cash in on the price appreciation after the fifth year and make hefty profit from the resale of the asset.

“At Dugasta, we not only believe in creating assets, but also create a greater value for the customers. Al Haseen Residences offers a greater value proposition for investors who want to cash in from it.”

Dugasta Properties’ sales, marketing, and leasing arm, City Tower Real Estate, has been in business for the last three decades, offering high-quality leasing advisory services. Dugasta Properties aims to fill an important gap in the real estate market by providing mid-market and affordable homes with its customer-centric approach.

About Dugasta Properties Development

Dugasta Properties Development is a Dubai-based promising real estate developer that is set to change the real estate market with its customer-centric approach. Founded by Mr Tauseef Khan, a business leader who champions sustainable development carries more than three decades of professional property management services and property development legacy in the UAE.

Dugasta is working towards providing its clients with high-quality and value-for-money projects and hence is entering the market with confidence to fill an important gap in the real estate market – mid-market and affordable homes!

The company’s unique approach to business involves centering each development’s appeal on customer interests. Whether this means a plethora of investment options or easy payment plans, Dugasta Properties has a wide collection of services to offer for property buyers.

Press Contact

Archana Srivastava

Marketing and PR

Dugasta Properties LLC

Email : archana@dugasta.com