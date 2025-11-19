Dubai, UAE– ARY Group and Maher Al Zarooni Group have announced the formation of ARY & MAZ Developments, a joint venture set to deliver a new wave of landmark projects in Dubai. The partnership unites two powerhouse names with deep roots in the UAE market: ARY, known for its influence across gold, media real estate, and sports; and Maher Al Zarooni Group, an established Emirati family enterprise with a longstanding reputation in real estate, technology, telecom and investments.

With an estimated AED 2.5 billion development pipeline, ARY & MAZ Developments is focused on scale, quality, and credibility. The company’s first projects include multiple high-rise towers and villa projects including its flagship Barari Palace to be announced soon poised to become one of Dubai’s most exclusive residential towers. The wider development portfolio spans key growth zones including Majan, Dubai Islands, Nad Al Sheba, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), Dubai Land Residence Complex (DLRC), Dubai South, reflecting the city’s ongoing expansion into high-demand, master-planned communities.

Over the decades, The ARY Group has grown into a household name, successfully diversifying into multiple industries. The group’s real-estate legacy includes ARY Marina View in Dubai Marina, one of the city’s early high-end waterfront towers that set a new standard for luxury living and ARY Laguna in Pakistan - a mega residential project with a built up more than 20 million square feet and the world-renowned Crystal Lagoon. The first phase of the Lagoon has been completed.

Meanwhile, Maher Al Zarooni Group, a homegrown Emirati enterprise with roots dating back to the 1960s, has helped shape neighbourhoods across the UAE for over three decades known as an influential property tycoon. Its portfolio spans several high rise residential and commercial developments across the Emirates including Al Zarooni Tower Dubai Marina and Al Arouba Tower in Sharjah as well as several housing projects in many Emirates.

“Dubai is entering one of its most exciting chapters, this is the moment to build with conviction,” said Salman Iqbal, Founder and Executive Chairman of ARY & MAZ Developments. “By combining two UAE brands that people trust, we aim to create developments that stand as lasting benchmarks of quality and value. This partnership is a statement of confidence in Dubai’s growth story and our shared commitment to its future.”

“The Zarooni family has always believed in long-term value creation through real estate,” added Maher Al Zarooni, Founder and Chairman, ARY &. MAZ Developments. “Our collaboration with ARY is built on mutual trust and a shared vision - to deliver developments that stand out for their quality, distinction, and contribution to Dubai’s evolving real estate sector.”

The launch comes as Dubai’s real estate market continues to surge. The city’s population reached approximately 3.92 million by early 2025, adding nearly 1,000 new residents every day. The UAE’s residential real estate market, valued at USD 36 billion in 2024, is projected to grow to USD 52 billion by 2030, driven by sustained demand, investor confidence, and the Emirate’s enduring appeal as a global hub for business and lifestyle.

ARY & MAZ Developments aims to build on this momentum by delivering large-scale, high-rise projects that cater to both investors and residents. Each development will integrate architectural excellence, sustainability, and smart-living innovation to create communities that reflect Dubai’s forward-looking spirit and the UAE’s broader vision for diversified future-ready growth. Guided by the vision of the UAE’s leadership, the company is committed to creating enduring, value-driven environments that elevate modern living while upholding the legacy and integrity both families have built over decades.

The unveiling of ARY & MAZ Developments will be marked by an exclusive event in Dubai on 20th November a landmark occasion where the company will reveal its visionary plans and the next chapter of luxury living in the UAE.

About ARY & MAZ Developments

ARY & MAZ Developments is a Dubai-based real estate company combining the entrepreneurial innovation of ARY Group and the longstanding real estate legacy of the Al Zarooni Group to deliver residential communities and high-rise developments built for the future. The company focuses on creating design-led, sustainable environments that elevate modern lifestyles while preserving long-term value. The company’s project pipeline reflects its focus on delivering intelligent, design-led residential developments that align with Dubai’s urban and sustainability vision.