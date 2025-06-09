Dubai, UAE — Dubai’s ultra-luxury property market shows no sign of cooling. Driven | Forbes Global Properties has completed the sale of the last two penthouses at the Bulgari Lighthouse on Jumeirah Bay Island for a combined amount of more than AED 282 million, reinforcing the emirate’s place among the world’s most resilient prime residential hubs. The first five-bedroom residence, spanning 11,657 sq ft, reached a whopping AED 146.6 million, while the second, achieved AED 136.25 million.

Designed by Italian architects Antonio Citterio and Patricia Viel, Bulgari Lighthouse blends contemporary engineering with Mediterranean calm. A coral-inspired façade shields each home while framing uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Downtown’s skyline. Terraces flow into private infinity pools, and double-height salons are finished in Italian marble, warm oak and hand-laid silk panelling. A combination of location, craftsmanship and privacy that has made Lighthouse one of the most wanted addresses in Dubai’s ultra-prime market.

Every detail of Bulgari Lighthouse, from its infinity pool to lush Mediterranean gardens, is run by the neighboring Bulgari Resort, ensuring a highly private, tailored experience complete with a concierge who can arrange everything from sunset-lawn gatherings to a signature chef’s meals.

The transactions were brokered by Driven | Forbes Global Properties’ Lina Allaoa and Kianoush Darban, founders of The Private Collection, the brokerage’s specialist team for ultra-high-end property. The duo is well known for setting several records in the area, from the highest price per square foot, to the most expensive villa in Jumeirah Bay Island.

“Dubai offers our international clients two things they value most: a secure place to allocate their capital and an unbeatable way of life. Bulgari Lighthouse unites those advantages in a single address, blending sound investment with everyday opulence,” said Lina Allaoa.

Kianoush Darban added, “Scarcity drives value. With fewer than 40 residences in the tower, and amenities that rival a private resort, Lighthouse is arguably the most coveted address in Dubai.”

Their success mirrors the broader market: Dubai logged a record AED 62.4 billion in property transactions this April, up 95 percent year-on-year, driven largely by trophy waterfront assets. Analysts expect headline deals to keep setting new benchmarks through 2025 as supply of genuine ultra-prime stock remains limited.

A member of the Forbes Global Properties network, Driven Properties remains a trusted leader at the pinnacle of Dubai real estate, setting new benchmarks for sellers while opening rare opportunities for discerning buyers.

Since 2010, Driven | Forbes Global Properties has established itself as one of Dubai’s leading real estate brokerages and property management companies, delivering award-winning, bespoke solutions tailored to every client aspiration. Driven | Forbes Global Properties prides itself on its unwavering commitment to innovation, integrity, and building lasting relationships based on trust and credibility.

As the sole member of Forbes Global Properties in the UAE, brokerage has played a pivotal role in shaping the city’s luxury real estate landscape. Its dedicated team of over 600 specialists with in-depth market knowledge provides invaluable expertise at every step, from property selection to management, ensuring long-term value for investors and developers alike.

Driven | Forbes Global Properties has brokered some of Dubai’s most prestigious destinations, leaving a lasting mark on the city’s skyline. Its portfolio boasts iconic projects like the Sea Mirror Villa on Jumeriah Bay Island and Rixos Financial Center Road Dubai Residences, solidifying its position as a market leader.

Looking ahead, Driven | Forbes Global Properties remains dedicated to exceeding expectations and setting new benchmarks for excellence in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The company is committed to leveraging its expertise, innovation, and unwavering client focus to continue shaping the city’s future and pioneering new standards of excellence in the real estate industry.

