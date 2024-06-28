Dubai: Dubai Taxi Company (DTC), a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Blacklane Middle East, the region’s leading chauffeur service provider, to enhance and develop chauffeur services in accordance with international best practices.

The agreement is part of Dubai Taxi's ongoing efforts to strengthen its strategic partnerships with major local and international companies specialized in transportation industry. It aims to develop its financial revenues by improving service quality and providing luxury mobility experiences for visitors and residents, thereby contributing to Dubai's position as a top global tourist destination.

The MoU was signed at DTC’s headquarters, with Abdulla Ibrahim Almeer, Chief Business Transformation Officer of Dubai Taxi Company, and Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager of Blacklane Middle East, in attendance. Also present were senior officials from both sides.

World-class Services

Founded in 2011, Blacklane operates in more than 50 countries worldwide. The company focuses on bringing peace-of-mind experiences to guests with a focus on utmost comfort, reliability and sustainability. In the Middle East, Blacklane operates an exclusive fleet of all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS vehicles, driven by a team of male and female chauffeurs. Each chauffeur is rigorously trained at the Blacklane Chauffeur Training Academy, embodying the highest standards of professional service, safety, and discretion. Demonstrating a steadfast commitment to sustainability, Blacklane ensures every ride is 100% carbon neutral by offseting all carbon emissions, setting the benchmark for eco-friendly transportation.

Under the MoU, Dubai Taxi and Blacklane Middle East will collaborate to enhance travel experiences to ensure maximum comfort and luxury for guests in alignment with international best practices.

The partnership will also focus on promoting the digital transformation of services to streamline the vehicle booking process and setting plans to meet the highest quality standards. Additionally, both companies will work together on developing future plans, initiatives, and projects aimed at providing innovative, distinguished, and digital transport services.

Innovative Solutions

Abdulla Ibrahim Almeer stressed that the MoU is a key part of Dubai Taxi's strategic initiative aimed at expanding the scope of its premiere mobility services. The partnership is set to enhance the luxury transport sector by employing advanced technologies and adopting the latest innovative solutions in limousine services, thereby enriching the mobility experience in Dubai.

Enhancing financial performance

Almeer highlighted that Dubai Taxi's limousine fleet, comprising 387 vehicles, is designed to serve a diverse range of customers, including Dubai visitors, residents.

“The agreement with Blackline, a leading company specializing in luxury transportation services with extensive experience in the sector, reflects Dubai Taxi's commitment to delivering a world-class transportation experience for its customers. We seekm through this partnership, to enhance the company's financial performance by increasing revenues and strengthening its regional presence,” DTC’s Chief Business Transformation Officer said.

Strategic partnership

“We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Taxi Company, the cornerstone of Dubai’s mobility ecosystem for the city’s commuters. This partnership represents a strategic alliance reflecting our shared commitment to redefining mobility through innovation,” said Nicolas Soucaille, General Manager for Blacklane Middle East. “DTC's ambitious vision for mobility excellence aligns with our mission to enhance travel experiences with unrivalled luxury and efficiency. Together, we aim to deliver a service that will not only meet but exceed the expectations of every traveller in Dubai, reinforcing the city as a leading global travel destination.”

About DTC

DTC was recognised as a public joint stock company under Law No. (21) of 2023. The company is a leading provider of comprehensive mobility solutions in Dubai, operating a fleet of more than 7,800 vehicles, including more than 5,300 taxis.

DTC was established in 1994 to operate a fleet of taxis and has since expanded to offer an extensive range of integrated mobility solutions across four key business lines: taxis, VIP limousines, buses and last-mile delivery bike services. DTC is the number one taxi operator by fleet size in Dubai, with an approximately 46% market share. In 2023, the Company's taxis and limousines completed 46 million trips.

About Blacklane

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travelers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering Airport Transfers, City-to-City commutes, In-city rides and By-the-hour services in over 50 countries globally, either booked for now (on-demand) or for later (pre-booked). Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 300 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry. Book on www.blacklane.com or download our app.

