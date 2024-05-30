The school will open in August 2024 for Academic Year 2024-2025, with enrollments starting from June.

Dubai, UAE: Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, has announced the signing of an agreement with GEMS Education, the largest and long-running private K-12 education provider in the UAE, to operate GEMS Founders School – Dubai South, a world-class British school in the thriving Dubai South Residential District, which is subject to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s approval. The school will be located alongside Expo Road with easy access to the neighbouring communities including Expo City Dubai.

The agreement was signed in the presence of HE Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South, Sunny Varkey, Group Chairman of GEMS Global and Founder of Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education, Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties and Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer of GEMS Education, as well as other senior executives from both entities.

In his comments on the agreement, HE Khalifa Al Zaffin said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with a renowned school operator. At Dubai South, our mandate is to support our wise leadership’s vision of attracting one million residents to the area once Al Maktoum International Airport is complete, by providing world-class services and amenities to the residents at Dubai South. We remain steadfast in our commitment to contribute to the government’s plan to advance the UAE education sector.”

Mr. Sunny Varkey, Group Chairman of GEMS Global and Founder of Varkey Foundation and GEMS Education, said: “We are honored to collaborate with Dubai South on this visionary project. At GEMS Education, our mission aligns perfectly with the goals of Dubai South to provide world-class services and amenities to residents. By bringing our well-loved GEMS Founders brand to this important area, we are proud to contribute to the advancement of the UAE’s thriving education sector as part of the UAE’s transformative journey.”

Offering the National Curriculum for England initially to students in FS1 to Year 8, GEMS Founders School – Dubai South will be GEMS fourth school to open under the Founders brand and its first in Dubai South. The school will be built across an impressive 250,000 square-foot campus with outstanding facilities designed for students aged 3 to 18.

In the coming years, GEMS Founders School – Dubai South will grow to serve students up to Year 13, with construction completed in phases, starting with the Early Years and primary schools, leading to a total capacity of over 2,500 students. The school is scheduled to open in time for the start of the new academic year beginning in August 2024, with registrations commencing by 1st of June.

Facilities include spacious classrooms, state-of-the-art labs for Science, Technology, Engineering Arts, Mathematics (STEAM), fully equipped food tech and ICT labs, art and music rooms, dedicated classrooms for language and Islamic studies, and an indoor play area for Foundation Stage. Sporting provisions include a 25-metre competition-standard swimming pool, a football pitch, multi-purpose sports halls for basketball, netball, badminton, and gymnastics; as well as ample outdoor green spaces for outdoor activities.

Students will be immersed in a dynamic educational environment with a particular focus on logistics, operations, and enterprise. This specialised programme will ensure pupils are future-ready and industry-ready, equipped with the skills needed to excel in a rapidly evolving world. The school will also serve as an innovation and sustainability hub, committed to cutting-edge research and sustainable practices, ensuring students are at the forefront of industry advancements and prepared to tackle the challenges of the future.

Dubai South was launched as a Dubai Government project in 2006, representing an emerging 145 square-kilometre, master-planned city. Positioned as a global commercial and residential hub and a major contributor to the social and economic growth of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates, Dubai South offers business-friendly free-zone benefits and a living environment with a diverse range of mixed-use and residential communities to suit different lifestyles.