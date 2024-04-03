Dubai, UAE – Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focusing on aviation, logistics and real estate, and Aldar, the leading real estate developer, investor, and manager in the UAE, broke ground on the first logistics facility to be built as part of an agreement signed recently to develop Grade A logistics facilities at Dubai South’s Logistics District.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South and David Dudley, Chief Partnerships and Investments Officer from Aldar, in the presence of senior executives from both entities.

The Grade A logistics facility, spanning approximately 23,000 square metres of gross floor area, is strategically located near Al Maktoum International Airport and is scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. The facility offers bonded and non-bonded access as well as providing a usable eaves height of 16 metres and being temperature controlled to 24 degrees Celsius.

In his comments, Mohsen Ahmad, CEO of the Logistics District, Dubai South, said: “Following our agreement with Aldar, we are pleased to witness the groundbreaking of the new facility, which will be of added value to the logistics sector, and we are committed to reinforcing its growth and cementing the emirate’s position as a global logistics hub. We will spare no effort to support Aldar’s venture into the sector and look forward to announcing the commencement of construction work at further logistics facilities.”

Representing the epitome of logistical innovation encapsulated within a premier infrastructure network, Dubai South’s Logistics District offers premier services and operations as well as uninterrupted access to Jebel Ali Port via a bonded logistics corridor. The district comprises multiple zones, which have direct access to the cargo terminals at Al Maktoum International Airport; EZDubai, a fully dedicated e-commerce free zone; and a Contract Logistics Zone.