Dubai-United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has partnered with Emaar Entertainment to launch a campaign encouraging communities and businesses to recycle and reuse products in line with a decision by the Executive Council of Dubai to regulate the use of single-use items.

The campaign aims to build momentum ahead of Dubai’s historic ban on all single-use bags coming into force on 1 June 2024. To raise awareness of the adverse impact of plastic waste on marine life and ocean health, divers at Dubai Aquarium in Dubai Mall displayed banners to the public advocating for the initiative. The banners highlighted the impact of plastic waste on ocean life, where single-use plastics kills more than 100 thousands marine animals a year.

Aiming to reinforce a culture of sustainability among Dubai’s residents, tourists and businesses, the campaign is part of Dubai Municipality’s #DubaiMoreSustainable initiative launched in 2023 during COP28, hosted at Expo City Dubai that drew the participation of 198 countries.

All members of Dubai’s society and business community are encouraged to learn more about single-use products and environment-friendly solutions in Dubai Municipality’s awareness guide. An electronic version of the guide is available here: link.

