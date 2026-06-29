Partnership supports the safe collection, recycling, and recovery of valuable materials from electrical and electronic waste

Agreement aligns with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041 and the Circular Dubai initiative, reinforcing sustainable waste management and circular economy practices

Collaboration will support awareness campaigns, responsible disposal, community and school engagement, and secure data-wiping and destruction practices

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Municipality has signed a strategic Memorandum of Cooperation with Enviroserve Services LLC to strengthen the safe and sustainable management of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) across the emirate. The agreement supports the objectives of the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041 and complements the Circular Dubai initiative, further reinforcing Dubai’s leadership in sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in the collection, recycling, and recovery of valuable materials from electronic waste, while raising awareness and promoting responsible disposal practices. It reflects Dubai Municipality’s continued efforts to develop integrated waste management solutions that reduce environmental impact and support a more sustainable, resource-efficient economy.

The agreement was signed during a visit by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, to Enviroserve’s facility, in the presence of Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, and Ahmed Hamad Bin Fahad, Chief Executive Officer of DUBAL Holding. The agreement was signed by Eng. Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, CEO of the Waste and Sewerage Agency at Dubai Municipality, and Mahmoud Hussein Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of Enviroserve.

The agreement represents an important step in making electronic waste disposal more accessible to the community. Residents will be able to benefit from free and safe disposal and recycling services for end-of-life electrical and electronic equipment through flexible logistics solutions, including collection and direct pick-up from homes through Dubai Municipality’s household furniture and appliance disposal service, available via approved service channels.

His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, said: “Dubai Municipality continues accelerating the transition towards a circular economy by developing an integrated system that treats waste as a recoverable resource and an opportunity for innovation, sustainability, and long-term value creation. This agreement with Enviroserve enhances our ability to manage electronic waste safely, responsibly, and efficiently, in line with the Dubai Integrated Waste Management Strategy 2041 and the Circular Dubai initiative.”

His Excellency added: “This partnership reflects the importance of effective public-private collaboration in addressing environmental challenges and developing practical solutions that benefit society, the economy, and the environment. By integrating Dubai Municipality’s regulatory and operational role with the private sector’s advanced recycling capabilities, we are supporting a more sustainable urban environment that enhances quality of life and reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading global city in environmental innovation.”

Etienne Petit, Chief Executive Officer of Tadweer Group, said: “This agreement with Dubai Municipality marks an important shift in how electronic waste is perceived, from a complex waste stream requiring specialised management to a valuable resource that can be recovered and reintegrated into the circular economy. Through our strategic partnership with DUBAL Holding in Enviroserve, we continue to support the development of an advanced national electronic waste management ecosystem built on specialised infrastructure, innovation, and operational efficiency.”

He added: “This partnership also reaffirms Tadweer Group’s commitment to expanding solutions that transform waste into value while supporting a more sustainable and resource-efficient future for Dubai and the UAE.”

Under the agreement, Dubai Municipality and Enviroserve will work together to promote responsible disposal practices for electronic waste generated by educational institutions, residential communities, and designated areas across Dubai. The collaboration will include awareness campaigns, community activities, school competitions, workshops, and knowledge-sharing programmes designed to encourage safe disposal practices, build public confidence in recycling processes, and ensure secure data destruction.

Enviroserve will support the partnership by providing the necessary infrastructure, vehicles, containers, equipment, and logistics services for campaigns, activities, and workshops. The company will also provide collection and transportation services for electronic waste in coordination with Dubai Municipality, in addition to sharing periodic reports on the quantities collected and processed under the partnership.

The collaboration will further support secure data-wiping procedures for electronic devices, including the issuance of data-wiping and destruction certificates, enhancing public confidence in the safe disposal and recycling of used devices.

Ahmed Hamad Bin Fahad, Chief Executive Officer of DUBAL Holding, said: “We were honoured to host His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality, at the Enviroserve facility. This visit highlights the vital role of public-private collaboration in advancing sustainability initiatives and strengthening the circular economy across Dubai. Such partnerships support the adoption of innovative solutions and the development of advanced infrastructure capable of transforming environmental challenges into long-term developmental and economic opportunities.”

He added: “Enviroserve plays a pivotal role in our commitment to advancing recycling operations in accordance with global best practices. We continue to invest in technologies and smart solutions that enable the recovery of valuable materials from electronic waste and their reintegration into productive value chains. Through these efforts, we support Dubai’s vision of building a sustainable and efficient economy while reinforcing Enviroserve’s position as the sixth-largest facility of its kind globally and the largest in the Middle East and Africa.”

Mahmoud Rashid, Chief Executive Officer of Enviroserve, said: “The visit by His Excellency Eng. Marwan Ahmed Bin Ghalita underscores the importance of resource recovery and recycling infrastructure in supporting the sustainability ambitions of Dubai and the UAE. It also reflects the growing emphasis on building an innovation-driven ecosystem powered by advanced technologies to support the transition towards a sustainable and resource-efficient economy.”

He added: “With strategic support from DUBAL Holding, Enviroserve continues to enhance its capabilities in processing, reusing, and recycling electronic waste, while reintegrating recovered materials into the economic cycle as high-quality raw materials. Close collaboration among stakeholders, together with the adoption of international best practices, remains essential to achieving circular economy goals and further strengthening Dubai and the UAE’s global leadership in sustainable resource management.”

The agreement reinforces Dubai Municipality’s commitment to developing sustainable waste management systems through innovation, collaboration, and community engagement. It also supports Dubai’s efforts to expand recycling infrastructure, raise environmental awareness, and promote responsible practices that contribute to building a cleaner, more sustainable, and future-ready city.