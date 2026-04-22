Dubai, UAE: Dubai's luxury real estate market is demanding greater discipline from developers as it enters a more selective era shaped by the current geopolitical climate.

Talal M. Al Gaddah, CEO and Founder of the luxury Keturah brand, says the high-end property market is shifting toward reliable execution, controlled supply, and stronger focus on what end-users actually want, rather than short-term deal flow.

And he believes developers, collectively, now have a bigger role to play in boosting confidence in the market through execution and project quality during periods of uncertainty.

“We need to raise our game, and ensure we maintain discipline in both planning and delivery, particularly in challenging times,” says Talal. “That means controlling supply, staying focused on long-term value, and being held accountable for what we promise to build.

“Dubai’s luxury real estate sector has weathered regional instability before and emerged stronger. We now have an increasingly selective environment, with buyers taking more considered decisions, driven by quality, long-term liveability, and value retention.

“While current sentiment is being tested by external pressures, Dubai's fundamentals remain intact. Its regulatory framework, infrastructure, and strategic planning continue to make it one of the most resilient destinations for international capital."

The city’s forward-looking approach has influenced Keturah’s philosophy from the outset. Keturah Reserve, the AED5.7 billion bio-living community under development in Mohammed Bin Rashid City’s District 7, is an example of a long-term residential model shaped around controlled supply and end-user living.

Meanwhile, Keturah Resort, a wellness-certified community under development along Dubai Creek adjacent to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, was similarly conceived for buyers who intend to make Dubai their home, not their next transaction.

Both projects integrate residential, hospitality, and wellness elements within a low-density environment designed around nature and permanent living, rather than conventional high-density developments.

“The definition of luxury in real estate is moving beyond location and prestige,” says Talal. “Buyers are placing greater importance on wellness, liveability, environmental quality, privacy, and long-term residency potential.

“Luxury is no longer defined solely by address. Increasingly, it is measured by how a home performs for the people who live in it, every day."

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Tony Lewis / Narayan Marar

Total Communications

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