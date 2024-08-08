UAE-Dubai: Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is delighted to announce the resounding success of its 'City of Gold Surprises' campaign, which captivated shoppers from June 10 to July 20 2024, as part of the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS).

During this vibrant campaign, customers who spent over AED 500 at participating jewellery outlets were treated to exceptional deals on gold, diamond, and pearl jewellery. Beyond the amazing offers, a total of 20 jewelllery shoppers won jewellery vouchers worth up to AED 100,000, adding an extra layer of excitement and engagement.

With over 55 prestigious jewellery brands participating across 130 outlets, the campaign successfully attracted a diverse crowd of jewellery enthusiasts and shoppers.

Laila Suhail, Board Member & Chairperson of the Marketing Committee at Dubai Jewellery Group, expressed her enthusiasm: “We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to the ‘City of Gold Surprises’ this year. Our campaign not only offered incredible deals and prizes but also celebrated the festive spirit of Eid Al Adha. It was our way of thanking our loyal customers and welcoming new shoppers to experience the best of Dubai’s jewellery market.”

This year's campaign significantly contributed to sustaining Dubai’s reputation as the 'City of Gold' and a premier destination for jewellery shopping. The Dubai Jewellery Group remains committed to supporting the gold and jewellery industry, continually bringing innovative and rewarding experiences to its customers.

For information regarding upcoming campaigns, draw dates and venue, please visit http://dubaicityofgold.com.

-Ends-

About Dubai Jewellery Group

Dubai Jewellery Group (DJG) is a trade body for the gold and jewellery industry of Dubai with more than 600 members representing the entire gamut of the gold trade, including bullion, jewellery manufacture, wholesale and retail. This not-for profit trade body was formed under the patronage of the Dubai Department of Economic Development to support the first edition of Dubai Shopping Festival back in 1996. Since its inception, the group is committed to developing and sustaining Dubai’s status as the ‘City of Gold’ and the ‘Jewellery Destination of the World’. DJG represents the interests of the fraternity through liaising with government organizations and spearheading various member beneficial initiatives. DJG has been a strong supporter of Dubai Shopping Festival.