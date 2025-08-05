Dubai, UAE: Dubai Investments, the leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), reported profit before tax of AED 546.28 million for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, compared to AED 431.68 million during the corresponding period in the previous year.

For the three-month period ended 30 June 2025, the profit before tax was reported at AED 361.39 million, up from AED 309.34 million during the corresponding period in 2024.

The higher profitability was driven by strong performance across the Group’s core business segments, particularly real estate and manufacturing. The real estate segment demonstrated strong performance underpinned by consistent and growing rental income.

The Group’s total assets increased to AED 22.74 billion as of 30 June 2025, compared to AED 22.10 billion as of 31 December 2024. Equity attributable to the owners of the Company stood at AED 13.89 billion as of 30 June 2025, compared to AED 14.11 billion as of 31 December 2024. The Group also reported a total income of AED 1.89 billion for the six-month period ended 30 June 2025, compared to AED 2.03 billion during the corresponding period in 2024.

Khalid Bin Kalban, Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Investments, commented: “Dubai Investments’ performance in the first half of 2025 underscores the strength of its diversified portfolio and strategic focus on value-accretive sectors. Real estate continues to be a key contributor, supported by a stable rental portfolio and progress on high-potential development projects. At the same time, the Group’s manufacturing businesses have benefitted from operational efficiencies and sustained demand, reinforcing their role as essential growth pillars.”

Outlook

Looking ahead, Dubai Investments remains focused on accelerating growth across its core sectors, particularly real estate and financial services. The second half of 2025 will see continued progress on key projects, with Asayel Avenue at Mirdif Hills entering the early construction phase following its groundbreaking in June 2025. The phased handover of villas at Danah Bay on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah, is progressing steadily, reinforcing the Group’s commitment to timely delivery and quality execution. The Violet Tower project in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) is progressing as scheduled, with approximately 26% of construction completed and an expected completion date in Q2 2026.

The Follow-On Public Offering (FPO) of Al Mal Capital REIT reflects strong investor confidence and underscores the Group’s long-term strategy to scale income-generating platforms, positioning the REIT for continued expansion across resilient sectors such as education, healthcare, and industrial real estate.

With a robust pipeline and a clearly defined strategic direction, Dubai Investments is poised to broaden its market presence, enhance shareholder value, and deliver long-term sustainable returns.

Dubai Investments PJSC

Dubai Investments is a publicly listed UAE based multi-asset investment Group, managing a diverse portfolio of businesses, generating sustainable financial returns to its shareholders. Established in 1995, Dubai Investments is one of the leading investments Group in the UAE, initiating new businesses and partnering with dynamic entities, creating strategic investment opportunities across the region. With 15,907 shareholders, a paid-up capital of Dhs. 4.25 billion and total assets worth more than AED 22 billion, the Group applies insight and experience to expand and be a reliable growth driver for businesses within sectors like real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, education, investments and services. The Group's diverse portfolio consists of wholly and partly owned companies and reflects the Company’s continued focus on business diversification to drive growth in line with evolving industry trends. Focused on leveraging strengths with an interest in establishing existing and new business opportunities with a long-term, strategic and creative approach and with an emphasis on sustainable returns and capital growth, Dubai Investments collaborates on investment strategies meeting the changing needs of the economy and the societies in which it operates. Complementing the strategic objectives and creating value for stakeholders, the Group pursues growth through mergers and acquisitions and business expansions. To know more visit - www.dubaiinvestments.com .