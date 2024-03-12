Gift It Forward to support 8,000 blue-collar workers and 500 low-income families in the UAE

The initiative rolled out in partnership with the Community Development Authority, alongside Dubai Holding portfolio companies and supporting partners Azadea and Apparel Group

The initiative reinforces the importance of mindful consumption and the value of giving

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Holding, a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries, today launched Gift It Forward, a Ramadan initiative organised in partnership with the Community Development Authority (CDA).

Supporting the national #RamadanInDubai campaign, Gift It Forward will revitalise thousands of new items and products into distinctive, one-of-a-kind gifts, which will be distributed to over 8,000 blue-collar workers, as well as 500 low-income families supported by CDA.

In collaboration with Dubai Holding Entertainment, Dubai Holding Real Estate, Dubai Holding Asset Management, Dubai Holding Hospitality Assets, Jumeirah Group, Dubai Community Management, TECOM Group, as well as supporting partners Azadea and Apparel Group and execution partner Goumbook, volunteers will assemble, package and distribute the new inventory items collected from Dubai Holding portfolio companies and partner retail brands. The items include clothing, stationery, books and accessories, among many others.

In line with the Dubai Holding Sustainability Strategy, the repurposing of items into gifts for blue-collar workers and low-income families not only helps to reduce waste, but also reinforces the importance of mindful consumption with the value of giving.

Huda Buhumaid, Chief Impact Officer, Dubai Holding, said: “Through Gift It Forward, an initiative that integrates environmental stewardship with social responsibility, we want to enrich the lives of those who work around the clock to ensure the essential services of our communities run seamlessly, while also encouraging the adoption of sustainable behaviours in line with our sustainability agenda. We believe that instilling the values of giving, community and responsibility, both within the Group and across the UAE, will create a socially and environmentally conscious generation, which will in turn undoubtedly contribute towards shaping a better tomorrow.”

“Underscoring our long-standing belief that partnership and collective action are essential to achieve positive impact, this initiative will see hundreds of volunteers from across Dubai Holding’s businesses, CDA, Azadea and Apparel Group, participate in a series of volunteering events to assemble and deliver these gifts to blue-collar workers and low-income families across the UAE,” concluded Buhumaid.

Huraiz Al-Murr bin Huraiz, CEO of Social Care & Development Sector in the Community Development Authority, added: “Gift It Forward embodies our commitment to elevate social engagement, perfectly aligning with the Holy Month’s core values of kindness and compassion. An array of carefully selected gifts will be distributed to more than 700 children, aiming to not only spread joy but also to foster a culture of giving and solidarity.”

“Our collaboration with Dubai Holding is designed to bolster community empowerment and seeks to unlock further possibilities for broadening the reach of the Community Development Authority’s initiatives throughout the community,” Bin Huraiz added

The Gift It Forward initiative will commence on the first day of Ramadan and extend throughout the Holy Month, offering family-friendly volunteering options along the way. In addition, Dubai Holding's destinations, attractions and communities, including Global Village, Al Khawaneej Walk, Riverland™ Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR) and Boxpark Dubai, are commemorating Ramadan with a rich array of events and activities, including competitions, special decorations, late-night openings, Ramadan art exhibitions and stunning weekend fireworks.

Continuing its robust community outreach and philanthropic efforts, this initiative builds on a series of impactful campaigns aimed at fostering a culture of giving and social responsibility. These include Dubai Holding’s partnership with the UN World Food Programme for the A Meal for a Brighter Tomorrow initiative and the contribution to the 1 Billion Meals Endowment campaign in Ramadan 2023, in addition to the ongoing partnership with the Dubai Blood Donation Centre to help promote health and wellbeing and the award-winning Life Goals campaign launched last year to boost financial literacy among blue-collar workers.

For further information, please contact:

Salma Madhoun

Senior Manager – Corporate Communications

Dubai Holding

Salma.Madhoun@dubaiholding.com

ABOUT DUBAI HOLDING

Dubai Holding is a diversified global investment company with investments in 31 countries and a combined workforce of nearly 40,000 people. Established in 2004, Dubai Holding touches the lives of millions of Dubai residents and visitors through its extensive portfolio of over AED 146 billion worth of assets that support the diversification and sustainable growth of Dubai’s economy across 10 key sectors: Real Estate, Hospitality, Leisure & Entertainment, Media, ICT, Design, Education, Retail, Manufacturing & Logistics and Science.

Our portfolio is comprised of five leading companies: Dubai Holding Real Estate, one of the largest landowners and integrated master developers in Dubai; Dubai Holding Asset Management, which offers a world-class portfolio of 10 business districts, 20 retail destinations and 15 residential communities that collectively enable business and tourism activity as well as an enriched living experience for residents; Dubai Holding Hospitality, which manages leading hospitality assets and a diverse collection of unique F&B concepts as well as top-notch hotel brands including Jumeirah, Dubai Holding’s flagship hospitality brand and global luxury hotel company; Dubai Holding Entertainment, which comprises Dubai’s leading leisure attractions, media and entertainment venues such as Ain Dubai, Global Village, Dubai Parks and Resorts, ARN, and Roxy Cinemas, amongst others; and Dubai Holding Investments, a dedicated vehicle responsible for developing and implementing the Group’s investment strategy, and managing a diverse portfolio of strategic and financial investments across public and private markets in the UAE and internationally. Focused on long-term and sustainable value creation, it has investments in Warsan Waste Management Centre, Du and Azadea, as well as joint ventures and partnerships with Brookfield, Emaar and others.

www.dubaiholding.com

www.twitter.com/dubaiholding

www.instagram.com/dubaiholding

www.facebook.com/dubaiholding

www.youtube.com/user/dubaiholding

https://www.linkedin.com/company/dubai-holding