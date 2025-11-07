Dubai: Dubai Finance (DOF) and Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply (CIPS) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen procurement capability and promote international best practices across Dubai’s government entities.

The three-year MoU establishes a framework for collaboration focused on strengthening procurement capability across Dubai’s public sector. It aims to build the skills and expertise of procurement professionals within government entities, support UAE nationals in attaining internationally recognised qualifications, and create an environment that encourages excellence, best practices, and knowledge sharing.

The agreement was signed at DOF’s headquarters by Hamed Abdulghafoor Alawadhi, Executive Director of Shared Services Sector at DOF, and Sam Achampong, Regional Director, CIPS MENA, in Dubai. The signing ceremony was attended by senior representatives from both organisations.

Hamed Abdulghafoor Alawadhi, Executive Director of Shared Services Sector at DOF, stated: “This MOU with CIPS reflects Dubai’s commitment to leading the world in procurement governance by raising standards, promoting transparency, and delivering greater value for the government entities.”

Juma Ahmad Algaizi Alfalasi, Director of Financial & Administrative Affairs Division at DOF, said: “Through our partnership with CIPS, we will benchmark Dubai Government procurement against global best practices and empower all entities to deliver more efficient outcomes.”

Sam Achampong, Regional Director, CIPS MENA, added: “We are proud to collaborate with the Department of Finance to help shape a future-ready procurement function across Dubai’s public sector. Through this MoU, we aim to empower professionals with world-class knowledge, recognised qualifications and access to a global network of expertise.”

The MoU underscores a shared vision between both parties to drive professional excellence, enhance operational efficiency and support Dubai’s ambitions to be a global leader in government procurement standards.

About CIPS

We are CIPS, the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply. A global membership organisation driving positive change across our profession. We are the voice and standard, defining and amplifying best practice across all our worlds.

As the awarding body for the profession, we lead in education and training. Helping professionals advance their ambition. We provide insights, information, and tools. Enabling members to develop their own best practice. We help build capability within organisations. Interrogating, troubleshooting, and training. Through all our work, we build a community.

A global network of professionals powering procurement and supply so our societies can thrive.

Find out more at: www.cips.org