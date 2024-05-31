Dubai, UAE: A delegation from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, led by Ahmed Salem Al Saabri Director Aviation & Airports Safety and Maitha Hadef Al Ali from the Aviation Safety and Environment Sector, paid an official visit to Meituan Company in Shenzhen, People's Republic of China, believing in the importance of collaboration in achieving its vision of establishing Dubai as the go-to destination across multiple disciplines. The primary objective of knowledge exchange visit was to share information and skills in the field of aviation safety.

The mission, which took place from May 6 to May 12, emphasized the importance of partnerships in advancing the Authority's purpose and goals. The Authority's collaborations strive to capitalize on opportunities, solve problems, and improve service delivery and operational performance. The visit sought to establish and facilitate appropriate and effective cooperation relationships with international institutions and bodies. This is accomplished by adhering to best practices in airspace safety procedures and regulations, as well as optimizing airspace utilization.

The week included field excursions to learn about recommended approaches and innovative technology for coordinating operating operations in low-altitude airspace. This was designed to manage and regulate drone-based delivery systems in metropolitan areas. The team also looked into the unique solutions used in Shenzhen and assessed the progress of legislation and regulations adopted to ensure success.

The mission also featured several meetings with appropriate authorities to promote and expand the two organizations' strategic collaboration. They discussed how to create mutual advantages and offer value that would speed up the development of aviation safety operations and procedures in Dubai.

Ahmed Salem Al Saabri stressed the significance of this mission in learning about cutting-edge global practices and pioneering experiences in critical areas. He stated that these findings support plans for the development and growth of this sector, assuring its long-term viability and meeting the intended targets. He expressed that they also help to boost Dubai's competitiveness and worldwide leadership.