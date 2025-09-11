In a move to place employee wellbeing at the heart of the firm’s culture, Dubai-based international financial advisory and wealth management firm Hoxton Wealth has announced the launch of an Employee Assistance Programme, available to all staff and their immediate families.

“At a time when mental health is increasingly recognised as fundamental to personal and professional success, we are taking proactive steps to ensure its people feel supported, valued, and equipped to thrive,” explains Hoxton Wealth CEO Chris Ball.

“Our leadership team believes that healthy, happy staff are essential to driving business growth, and the Employee Assistance Programme reflects a broader mission to create a workplace where wellbeing comes first.”

The programme, which has been launched in partnership with Lyra, the largest employee wellbeing provider in the world, will benefit all Hoxton Wealth teams across the globe, including in Mexico, the US, Australia, India, Cyprus, the UK, and the UAE.

The firm’s Global Human Resources Manager Charmaine Lotz said she believes everyone needs help with their mental and physical wellbeing at one time or another:

“While the Employee Assistance Programme focuses primarily on mental health and wellness, it also provides access to nutritionists and exercise coaches,” explains Charmaine.

“And there’s even a dedicated module for managers who either require support or to improve their skills. I’m really excited about it. We need to focus on our people. They are the ones driving this business forward.”

The Employee Assistance Programme, which is completely confidential and independent from Hoxton Wealth, offers:

· 24/7 access to counselling support via phone and live chat

· Telephone-based psychological counselling

· Legal and financial advice

· Up to five in-person therapy sessions per employee

· Support for immediate family members living in the same household

· Dedicated services for young people aged 5–18

· Managerial support and wellbeing webinars

Whatever employees discuss with Lyra is completely confidential and totally independent from Hoxton Wealth, so nothing anyone shares comes back to the firm, and using the service will never affect anyone’s role or future at the company.

In addition to the Employee Assistance Programme, the firm has also launched the Hoxton Health Hub for its UAE-based staff, a dedicated initiative designed to support the physical, mental and emotional health of its team there.

The programme, which has launched this month, includes in-office health screenings including optical, dental, BMI and blood sugar checks.

“The idea behind this is to focus on wellbeing, which is something many of our team members here are particularly interested in,” Charmaine explains.

“We’ve also been reaching out to partners like Fit Meals, a company which offers healthy prepared meals, to explore possible collaborations and discounts. In addition, we’re working with the insurer to run at least one health-related initiative each quarter.

“This first one is the in-person screening. For future events, we’ll send out a survey to gauge interest, possibilities include fitness experts, desk ergonomics sessions, or visits from nutritionists.”

Hoxton Health Hub will first launch in the UAE, with plans already in place for a global rollout, ensuring that every employee, regardless of location, can benefit from the same level of care and support.

Both initiatives, says Chris Ball, represent more than just new benefits. They reflect Hoxton Wealth’s deep-rooted values.

“We recognise that work and life are closely intertwined, and that supporting the mental health of employees not only helps them perform at their best, but also fosters a culture of trust, empathy and resilience,” he says.

“As we continue to grow across international markets, the Employee Assistance Programme and the Health Hub signal our intent to lead not only in financial services, but in setting a new standard for people-first workplace culture.”