Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports has introduced a new facility combining Left Luggage and Mishandled Baggage services, to enhance the guest experience at Dubai International's (DXB) Terminal 2. Now open, the Baggage Service Centre is a one-stop shop for all baggage-related services conveniently located to ensure guests can easily store and reclaim their bags around the clock.
The new facility seamlessly and securely connects publicly accessible areas with the secured areas of the terminal, allowing guests to claim their luggage without the need to go through additional screening processes. This improvement enhances safety and reduces waiting times for guests, making the overall airport experience smoother and more efficient.
The launch of this service exemplifies the strong collaboration between Dubai Airports and its service partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, and dnata.
About Dubai Airports
- Dubai Airports operates both of Dubai’s airports, Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC).
- As an integrator, Dubai Airports works to balance the interests of all stakeholders to maintain aviation growth, protect operational resilience and ensure that service providers collaborate to provide a safe and secure service and improve customer experience whilst maintaining a sustainable business.
- DXB surpassed the 2019 levels of traffic in 2023 by welcoming 87m guests and forecast to reach 91m guests in 2024.
- DXB is ranked as the world’s number one airport by international passenger numbers for 2023, as announced by the Airports Council International (ACI).
- DWC embodies Dubai's vision for the future of aviation. With expansion plans announced in May 2024, involving a record investment of US$35b, DWC aims to reshape the aviation landscape.
- Over the next decade, DWC will accommodate 150m passengers annually, eventually expanding to 260m passengers and 12m tonnes of cargo.
- With five runways, futuristic design and seamless intermodal connectivity, DWC aims to revolutionise global air travel, setting new standards for efficiency and passenger experience for the next 50 years.
