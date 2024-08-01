Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Dubai Airports has introduced a new facility combining Left Luggage and Mishandled Baggage services, to enhance the guest experience at Dubai International's (DXB) Terminal 2. Now open, the Baggage Service Centre is a one-stop shop for all baggage-related services conveniently located to ensure guests can easily store and reclaim their bags around the clock.

The new facility seamlessly and securely connects publicly accessible areas with the secured areas of the terminal, allowing guests to claim their luggage without the need to go through additional screening processes. This improvement enhances safety and reduces waiting times for guests, making the overall airport experience smoother and more efficient.

The launch of this service exemplifies the strong collaboration between Dubai Airports and its service partners, including Dubai Police, Dubai Customs, and dnata.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Dubai Airports PR Team

pr@dubaiairports.ae

About Dubai Airports