Dubai, UAE – du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has been honoured with the prestigious MENA Green Building Awards 2023 in the Healthy Spaces Project of the Year category. The award recognizes du's commitment to sustainability and its exceptional efforts in creating a healthy and productive workspace.

du's winning project, the new headquarters (HQ) in Dubai Hills, exemplifies the criteria set for the Healthy Spaces Projects of the Year category, which specifically acknowledges buildings or fit-outs that prioritize occupant health and well-being while demonstrating innovation and creativity. du’s HQ has been designed and executed with a strong emphasis on employee well-being, sustainability, and productivity - the fundamental pillars for this award. The workspace has been carefully crafted to promote health and well-being through features of solo and collaborative workspaces like sit-stand workstations, teams tables, focus rooms, collaboration spaces and wellness facilities, offering multiple choices to suit variety of needs of employees during the day. This not only encourages physical movement but also promotes mental wellness and cultivates social interaction among employees.

Sustainability is at the core of du's values, and the new headquarters reflects this commitment. The project adopts to LEED and WELL standards, ensuring the highest level of sustainable practices and environmental responsibility. Environmentally, du’s HQ has significantly reduced the company's carbon footprint, through energy conservation measures, waste segregation efforts, and a zero-plastic policy. The Sustainability is complemented with digital elements across the offices enhancing the work environment.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

