Dubai, UAE: du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has selected Oracle Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to consolidate its Human Resources systems in the cloud as part of its digital transformation journey. The announcement was made on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering Governments, Shaping The Emirates Reality’.

du will use a worldwide deployment of Oracle Cloud HCM to manage all HR processes, including recruitment, compensation, and performance management, for the company’s workforce across the UAE. The move will consolidate du’s legacy HR systems in the cloud to enhance employee experience, empower its people with right tools and HR processes in alignment with the telco’s strategic priorities to deliver efficiency, digitalization and agility.

Ibrahim Nassir, Chief Human Resources & Shared Services Officer at du said: “du aims to deliver organizational agility, a seamless employee experience and efficiency gains that support our journey to become a leading digital telco. Through the implementation of Oracle Cloud HCM, we will contribute to increased productivity and leverage AI and data capabilities to further enhance business performance.”

du selected Oracle Cloud HCM for its ability to standardize HR processes on a common data platform, which will enable the telco to provide a consistent employee experience across teams and more easily manage HR services. du will also benefit from increased efficiency and productivity by leveraging Oracle Cloud HCM capabilities like mobility, digital assistance, HR help desk, AI and data analytics.

Rahul Misra, Vice President – Business Applications, Gulf and South Africa at Oracle said: “With the implementation of Oracle Cloud HCM, du will be able to seamlessly align business strategy with people processes, reduce compliance risk, offer an excellent employee experience, and make better data driven decisions for its workforce.”

Oracle Cloud HCM will enable du to connect every process across the employee lifecycle, helping improve decision-making and reduce operational costs. With AI-powered technology such as digital assistants, Oracle Cloud HCM will also enable the telco to take advantage of the latest innovations and best practices to operate its business more efficiently and facilitate employees, people managers and HR professionals.

About du

Operating under the steadfast umbrella of Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du is an integral driver of the UAE’s economic, social and digital transformation. Thriving on digitally innovating all facets of the contemporary telecom experience, we touch the lives of millions of customers everyday as a dedicated enabler of connectivity, continuity and growth across consumer and enterprise segments. Whether delivering state-of-the-art Smart City infrastructure, bespoke enterprise ICT solutions, government communications, secure data solutions, or the very best in home entertainment and value, we are a reliable telco and ICT player shaping the future of communication for a more connected tomorrow.

http://du.ae