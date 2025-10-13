The partnership supports Dubai Airports' drive to enhance the passenger experience and operational excellence, setting a new standard for smart airport Wi-Fi connectivity services in the region.

Dubai, UAE: du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, today announced an exclusive partnership with Dubai Airports to provide end-to-end Managed Wi-Fi and Wired Internet Services across Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central – Al Maktoum International (DWC). The partnership, announced at GITEX Global 2025 where du is showcasing under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step." – will strengthen connectivity in the world’s busiest hub, leveraging du's expertise in deploying large-scale, high-tech communication infrastructures.

du's state-of-the-art digital solution is set to revolutionize the passenger experience, offering high-speed, secure Internet access to the millions of travellers passing through DXB and DWC. With cutting-edge features like tenant-branded Wi-Fi experience, real-time analytics, and a fully integrated portal for superior network management and performance tracking, this deployment is much more than a service — it is an enabler of a smarter airport experience.

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chief Executive Officer at du said: "du is honoured to be at the forefront of Dubai Airports' digital journey, driving these transit spaces into the future with best-in-class connectivity solutions. Our collaboration aligns with our commitment towards innovation and our expertise in managing ICT infrastructure that meets the high demands of an international aviation hub."

With the digital portal's real-time reporting and personalized Wi-Fi experience, government entities, businesses, and tenants within the airports can now enjoy dedicated bandwidth and customized solutions tailored to their unique requirements. This tailored approach is designed to optimize both operations and customer engagement.

Omar Binadai, Chief Technology and Infrastructure Officer at Dubai Airports said: “Digital connectivity is central to delivering seamless journeys and operational excellence. Through our partnership with du, we are further strengthening the digital ecosystem of DXB and DWC, driving smarter services and the innovation needed to accommodate growth as we shape the future of aviation.”

The launch of this service underlines du's strategic victory in enhancing Dubai's reputation as a global leader in innovation and technology, setting a new benchmark for smart airport infrastructure in the region. Success for this ambitious project looks like improved customer satisfaction, increased Airport Service Quality (ASQ) scores, and stronger monetization outcomes, which would contribute positively to long-term sustainable growth for both entities.

About du

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.