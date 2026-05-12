Award-winning fintech platform quadruples transaction volume in second year while expanding financial inclusion through strategic partnerships and innovative features

Dubai, UAE – du Pay, the advanced digital financial services platform from du, today marks its second anniversary following a transformative year that saw the platform solidify its position at the forefront of the UAE's digital payment innovation. Since its launch, du Pay has recorded over 1.4 million downloads and processed over AED 2 billion in transactions across international remittances, bill payments, mobile recharges, card payments, online transactions and withdrawals, representing a remarkable four-fold increase from the half a billion dirhams recorded at its first anniversary.

Leveraging a stable and scalable platform, du Pay is working in a dynamic environment to launch a series of innovative offerings aimed at strengthening resilience, supporting customers and driving growth.

du Pay's dedication to financial inclusion took center stage throughout its second year with the launch of innovative features designed to serve the UAE's diverse communities. The introduction of the 'Salary in the Digital Wallet' feature marked a significant step toward empowering workers with direct access to their earnings through digital channels. This commitment was further demonstrated through the landmark partnership with a leading delivery services player, which brought dedicated digital wallet services to delivery riders across the UAE, providing thousands of workers with seamless access to financial tools tailored to their needs. In addition, du Pay announced its partnership for the launch of digital micro-lending solutions to consumers and with multiple international platforms in remittance receiving countries,

Fahad Al Hassawi, Chairman of du Pay: "I am delighted with the growth du Pay has achieved so far, with transaction volumes increasing four-fold in the last year. These achievements reflect not only the trust our customers and partners place in du Pay but also the dedication of our team to continuously innovate and expand our services.”

Digital access to financial services and reduced reliance on cash remains central to du Pay’s strategy. The platform's excellence was formally recognized when du Pay won E-payment Solution of the Year at the Entrepreneur Leaders in E-Business Awards 2025, affirming the platform's innovative approach to digital payments. du Pay empowers residents with simple, fast, and secure digital payments, supporting the Dubai Department of Finance's vision to make 90% of all transactions in Dubai cashless by 2026.

As the UAE continues its ambitious journey toward a cashless economy, du Pay remains committed to leveraging du's robust telecommunications infrastructure and trusted market reputation to deliver exceptional digital payment experiences. Looking ahead, the platform will continue expanding its suite of financial services, deepening strategic partnerships in the fintech ecosystem, and introducing innovative features that bring greater convenience, security, and value to customers across the UAE.

About du Pay:

A part of the Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), du Pay is set to transform digital financial services following du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of economic, social, and digital evolution in the UAE. du Pay offers a wide array of financial services — from seamless online and offline payments within the UAE, to utility bill payments, mobile recharges, and competitive international money transfers. du Pay is licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE and leverages du's robust infrastructure and innovation. du Pay focuses on inclusivity and security, making comprehensive financial services within reach for every resident across the UAE.