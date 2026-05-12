Cairo: Hyde Park Developments, one of Egypt’s leading integrated community developers, has announced the launch of “Water Residences,” a new phase spanning 37 acres within Hyde Park Central. The development features a diverse selection of residential units, including apartments, duplexes, and villas, distinguished by contemporary designs and a variety of layouts tailored to meet the needs of different families. Hyde Park Developments is offering flexible payment plans for the project’s new phase, starting with a 5% down payment and installment periods of up to 10 years. This step aims to accommodate the needs of diverse families and enable a wider segment of clients to own distinctive residential units within a fully integrated community that promotes a sustainable, high-quality lifestyle.

Reflecting Hyde Park Developments’ commitment to developing fully integrated communities that prioritize everyday quality of life, the project offers a balanced environment that seamlessly combines privacy with expansive open spaces. All units feature direct views of lush green landscapes, gardens, and elegant water features.

The new phase reflects the project’s distinctive identity, as “Water Residences” is thoughtfully designed around expansive water features that extend throughout the development. The phase comprises approximately 560 residential units, including one-bedroom apartments ranging from 63 to 71 square meters, two-bedroom apartments ranging from 100 to 112 square meters, three-bedroom units ranging from 130 to 148 square meters, as well as three-bedroom residences with a maid’s room covering 148 square meters.

The new phase also features a limited collection of distinctive “Water Villas” and “Garden Villas,” each spanning 185 square meters, alongside “Roof Top Villas” with areas ranging from 182 to 197 square meters. The project is distinguished by its Central Park, which seamlessly connects all waterways through landscaped green pathways designed to avoid interference with vehicle traffic. The park features a variety of outdoor activities, along with a dedicated running track extending approximately 1.2 kilometers.

The development features a variety of community clubs serving the different residential areas, thoughtfully designed to foster stronger connections among residents and create a more engaging, interactive, and elevated living experience. These community clubs include social gathering spaces, dedicated children’s areas, fully equipped gyms, and a designated venue for events and indoor activities, all carefully curated to serve the residents of the project and reflect the true essence of fully integrated living.

Eng. Amin Serag, CEO of Hyde Park Developments, noted: “The launch of ‘Water Residences’ in East Cairo represents an extension of Hyde Park Developments’ vision to develop fully integrated residential communities that prioritize quality of life and deliver a distinctive living experience for all our clients. In this phase, we aimed to deliver a concept that blends contemporary design with nature, offering residential units with direct views of expansive green landscapes and water features. This enhances a sense of relaxation and privacy throughout the project.”

“Through our various projects, we continue to meet the growing demand for integrated communities in East Cairo, while focusing on offering a diverse range of unit sizes and residential options that cater to different client needs. In addition, we are committed to delivering the highest standards of planning and providing best-in-class services that set our projects apart,” Engineer Amin Serag added.

Hyde Park Central is the fourth project by Hyde Park Developments in East Cairo and its eighth project across Cairo. Spanning over an area of more than 215 acres, the development highlights Hyde Park’s

The project features a strategic location near major roads and key axes, ensuring easy accessibility. It directly overlooks the Middle Ring Road, one of the main routes in the new road network, which ensures seamless connectivity between East and West Cairo, as well as quick access within minutes to the New Administrative Capital, the Fifth Settlement, and Al Shorouk City. This allows residents to conveniently access public services in a short time, while also maximizing the project’s investment potential. The development is also located just one minute away from Hyde Park New Cairo, the company’s first project.

About Hyde Park Developments

Founded in 2007, Hyde Park Developments has successfully created fully-integrated communities designed to elevate the quality of life. The company's projects cover an expansive area of over 2,600 acres. As one of Egypt's leading real estate developers, Hyde Park Development is backed by major government entities and prominent banks, supporting the company in its role as a key strategic partner in urban development. Hyde Park Development has played a major role in achieving urban balance between East and West Cairo through the development of leading projects such as Hyde Park New Cairo, Tawny, Garden Lakes, and Seashore on the North Coast. These projects embody the company’s vision of creating integrated, sustainable communities that redefine the standards of real estate development in the Egyptian market.