First AI application builder developed natively in Arabic for the GCC market

Empowering GCC founders, developers, and SMEs to build and launch applications faster

Open beta launch is accessible globally with Arabic and English support, with additional languages planned

DUBAI, UAE - Permus Software House, a software development company and venture builder headquartered in DIFC, today announced the beta launch of Myndlab, the region’s first native Arabic AI application builder. Developed with the GCC market at its core, the platform addresses the lack of locally built tools that support real-world deployment in Arabic-first environments.

Engineered in the UAE and built for developers, product teams, founders, and SMEs, Myndlab empowers builders to generate production-grade code for enterprise-ready apps, websites, and dashboards. The platform supports Arabic and English prompting and is fully GCC-compliant for data security. Unlike many AI tools that focus on early-stage prototypes, Myndlab is built for real-world use, allowing teams to choose their own tech stacks and build applications that can be deployed, adapted, and scaled.

The launch comes as the region accelerates its push to become a global leader in artificial intelligence. The UAE and Saudi Arabia are investing heavily in infrastructure, talent, and innovation, with the UAE targeting AI to contribute close to 14% of its GDP by 2030, and ranking among leading global AI hubs in the AI Index 2026 Report, while Saudi Arabia aims to become one of the world’s top AI economies under Vision 2030.

“Myndlab is part of a much bigger shift happening across the UAE and the wider GCC,” said Omar Fareda, General Manager of Permus Software House. “There’s a real push to move faster, build locally, and turn ideas into something usable. What we’ve built reflects that. A platform that keeps up with how quickly ideas are forming, while giving teams the control to actually deploy and scale.”

Myndlab is designed to go beyond generating individual features. With a single prompt, it can create a complete, end-to-end, feature-ready application, whether that’s a website or an enterprise web app, powered by its AI App Recognition Agent, which understands what the user is trying to build and automatically structures the full application around it. As a result, both developers and non-technical users can move from an idea to something fully functional within minutes, without having to build it step by step or continuously prompt to piece features together.

The platform gives users flexibility in how they build, supporting both single-architecture and multi-architecture applications depending on their needs. Developers can also work with their preferred tech stacks, rather than being locked into predefined frameworks. Each output is further shaped by a built-in design agent that recognizes the type of application being created and applies appropriate design patterns, ensuring no two applications look or feel the same.

“From the beginning, our focus has been on building technology around people, not the other way around,” said Bindesh Vijayan, Co-Founder & CTO of Myndlab. “AI shouldn’t replace how people think and create, it should support it. Our goal is to give users tools that help them build faster, while still staying in control of what they create.”

The platform is launching in open beta with full ownership, with plans to expand its capabilities in Q3 and Q4 2026 to support more advanced use cases and workflows.

About Myndlab

Myndlab, engineered in the UAE and developed by Permus Software House, is a full-stack AI application generator designed to empower users to create and deploy complex software solutions with speed and efficiency. Built for developers, product teams, founders, and SMEs, Myndlab enables users with multi-language prompting and output to generate full-stack containerized, production-grade code with secure architecture, reusable patterns, and deployment outputs producing enterprise-ready apps, websites, and dashboards. Launching with full ownership, lower build costs, and faster iteration cycles, the platform gives founders and builders the tools to validate and scale quickly. The region’s first native Arabic AI application builder, Myndlab supports regional digital sovereignty while delivering world-class AI infrastructure to international users.

Media Contact:

Athraa Bheekoo

athraa@lunapr.io