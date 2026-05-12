Dubai, UAE - After 50 years as the trusted UAE name in automotive retail, AGMC has progressed into a new brand identity and an evolved operating model. The transformation positions AGMC as a master brand across the full mobility experience, bringing together global automotive partnerships and AGMC-born mobility services under one identity and one promise: Always Moving.

AGMC’s new architecture has been over a year in the making. It marks a deliberate strategic shift, moving AGMC from pure automotive partnership at the point of sale into a complete mobility experience. Customers can now buy, lease, rent, and service vehicles under one trusted name, across every stage of how they move.

"For 50 years, AGMC has earned trust by understanding what our customers actually need," said Dr. Hamid Haqparwar, Managing Director, AGMC. "The new brand identity is an expression of that same principle at scale. We see where mobility is heading and we have invested to lead the way there. Always Moving is our commitment to be there across every stage of how people live. To the customers who have grown with us over five decades, this is for you. To those choosing AGMC for the first time, we welcome you."

Meet the New AGMC

AGMC steps forward as a single, master brand. One identity carrying the same standard of trust, transparency, and care across every part of how people move. Behind one name sits a network of global automotive brands AGMC represents in the UAE alongside its own mobility services, working as a connected experience rather than a collection of separate businesses.

The new model is a seamless mobility ecosystem with a clear purpose: to elevate quality of life by meeting people where they are, not telling them where to go. The new brand identity is the natural expression of this shift: dynamic, innovative, and made for people.

The logomark is the visible centrepiece of the identity, anchoring it across every product, service, and touchpoint. After 50 years, the four letters need no introduction, so the wordmark was designed to be iconic in itself, with a symbol embedded within the letterforms that is instantly familiar and built to sit alongside the brands AGMC represents.

AGMC’s new brand is now live across digital, retail, service, and aftersales touchpoints, including the launch of the new agmc.com. The site is the first destination where the full AGMC experience is accessible in one place, organised around how customers actually move through life rather than how the industry organises itself.

What This Means for Customers

The standard does not change for customers who already know AGMC. It extends.

Existing customers continue to receive the service they have trusted for decades, delivered by the same teams in the same locations. Each brand and service carries its own story within the AGMC family, delivered with the same standard of trust, transparency, and care that AGMC has earned since 1976.

What changes is that the same AGMC standard now applies across every brand and every service, from BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce, and BMW Motorrad to Geely, Riddara, INEOS, Budget, Pitstop360, and Prime. No matter what you drive, or which part of AGMC you choose, the experience is built on five decades of earned trust. The choice is yours. AGMC is there for it.

Ready for The Next Era

Today, AGMC serves more than 1,000 customers a day across 50+ locations across the UAE. Continued investment is planned across showrooms, service centres, and digital infrastructure through 2026 and beyond, including multibrand experiences designed around how people live.

AGMC is expanding proactively, designed for scale, for digital, and for a future where AGMC stands as a destination for all your mobility needs.

About AGMC

Since 1976, AGMC has been the trusted name in automotive and mobility services, serving and connecting with generations of customers in the UAE. AGMC connects customers with BMW, MINI, Rolls-Royce, BMW Motorrad, Geely, Riddara, INEOS, Budget, Pitstop360, and Prime.

Through a network of showrooms, service centres, and digital touchpoints in 50+ locations across the UAE, AGMC serves more than 1,000 customers a day, guided by a single purpose: to elevate quality of life through a seamless mobility ecosystem.

Discover the new AGMC at agmc.com.

Always Moving.

Media Contact

Julia Dziakhtsiar

julia.dziakhtsiar@agmc.ae