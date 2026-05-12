CAIRO – Platformance, the outcome-based marketing platform, today announced the appointment of Camel Ads as its official reseller in Egypt. The move is a direct response to strong and growing demand from Egyptian advertisers for accountable, outcome-based advertising solutions.

Camel Ads was founded by Ahmed Madkour and Mahmoud Gamal, two industry leaders whose combined background spans digital strategy, media planning, performance marketing, and investment optimisation. Their ambition to bring genuine accountability to the Egyptian market aligns closely with the Platformance model, making them the natural partner to carry that offering to advertisers across real estate, automotive, FMCG, and retail.

The appointment builds on Platformance’s sustained investment in Egypt. The company opened its Cairo office in March 2025 and has built a dedicated local team since. Partnering with Camel Ads extends that foundation, giving Platformance the reach to meet advertiser demand at the scale the market now requires, and positioning Egypt as a replication of the strong adoption Platformance has seen in its ads and monetisation business across the region.

“Egypt is one of the most strategically important markets in the region. The digital advertising sector here is forecast to grow annually through to 2029, the advertiser base is sophisticated, and the digital economy is accelerating. Egypt sits at the centre of our regional strategy, and partnering with Camel Ads is how we meet the demand we are already seeing from Egyptian advertisers.”

— Hamza Madi, General Manager of Emerging Markets and Solutions, Platformance

“Egyptian advertisers have been asking for accountability for some time. The Platformance model is built around exactly that, and combining it with our market experience gives us a way to deliver results clients can measure and act on.”

— Ahmed Madkour, Co-Founder, Camel Ads

“Our partnership with Platformance empowers a full-funnel ecosystem designed to cover all media models, enabling scalable growth, smarter monetisation, and seamless audience engagement across every touchpoint.”

— Mahmoud Gamal, Co-Founder, Camel Ads

The partnership is effective immediately. Platformance and Camel Ads are scaling activity together across priority verticals to meet the pipeline of demand already building in the market.

About Platformance

Platformance is the outcome-based advertising technology platform. The company operates across MENA and connects advertisers with measurable business outcomes through innovative ad solutions. Platformance opened its Cairo office in March 2025 and continues to expand its regional footprint.

About Camel Ads

Camel Ads is an Egyptian digital advertising company founded by Ahmed Madkour and Mahmoud Gamal. The company brings deep expertise across digital strategy, media planning, performance marketing, and investment optimisation to advertisers across real estate, automotive, FMCG, retail, and the NGO sector.