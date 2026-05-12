Dubai, United Arab Emirates – At a time when artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping economies, industries, and education systems, the UAE is accelerating its ambition to become a global AI hub. Against this backdrop, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Dubai Campus has unveiled NEXORA, a next-generation Artificial Intelligence lab designed to equip students with applied, real-world AI capabilities.

The launch comes as the UAE’s AI market is valued at over USD 3.47 billion and is projected to grow at nearly 44% annually through 2030, with AI expected to contribute up to 14% of the country’s GDP. At the same time, the country is advancing its talent agenda, with artificial intelligence being introduced into school curricula from the 2025–2026 academic year, alongside increasing employer demand for AI and data-driven skills.

NEXORA has been developed as an integrated AI environment where students move from ideation to development and deployment within a single platform. Structured across dedicated zones for ideation, learning, development, and experience, the lab enables users to conceptualise solutions, build prototypes, test applications, and demonstrate outcomes in real-world scenarios.

Commenting on the launch, Dr. S. Sudhindra, Pro Vice Chancellor of MAHE Dubai, said: “The conversation around artificial intelligence has moved from awareness to application. The real differentiator today is not access to tools, but the ability to apply them in meaningful, domain-specific contexts. With NEXORA, we are creating an environment where students are not just exposed to AI concepts, but are expected to build, test, and deploy solutions that reflect real industry challenges. This is essential to developing talent that is relevant from day one.”

A key highlight of the launch was the demonstration of AI applications developed entirely by students, showcasing practical use cases across industries. These included interactive virtual avatars for visitor engagement, real-time facial recognition systems operating on edge devices to ensure data privacy, and intelligent retail inventory solutions designed to improve on-shelf availability and operational efficiency. Additional innovations such as sentiment analysis kiosks, voice-based biometric systems, and interactive learning platforms further demonstrated how AI can be applied across customer experience, retail, and enterprise environments.

The lab is supported by advanced infrastructure, including high-performance computing systems for large-scale model development, edge AI platforms for real-time intelligence, and cloud-integrated environments for scalable experimentation. Industry-standard frameworks and tools are embedded across the ecosystem, ensuring alignment with enterprise technology environments. Looking ahead, MAHE Dubai also plans to introduce a dedicated quantum computing terminal, enabling exploration of next-generation computing and the convergence of AI and quantum technologies.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Dr. Balamurugan Balusamy, Dean and Professor at the School of Engineering and IT, MAHE Dubai, added: “AI cannot be taught effectively in isolation from its application. What differentiates NEXORA is the focus on building systems. Students are working with real data, real constraints, and real use cases, which fundamentally changes how they understand and apply AI. This shift from theoretical learning to applied capability is what will define the next generation of technology professionals.”

Designed as a cross-disciplinary initiative, NEXORA extends beyond engineering to include management, health sciences, media, and other academic domains, reflecting the growing role of AI as a foundational capability across sectors. The lab is also expected to drive research, industry collaboration, and skill development through faculty-led projects, partnerships, and specialised training programmes.

With the launch of NEXORA, MAHE Dubai strengthens its contribution to the UAE’s innovation ecosystem, supporting the development of talent equipped to navigate and shape an AI-driven future. As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how industries operate and compete, initiatives like NEXORA serve as critical platforms for developing the talent, research, and real-world capabilities needed to power the next phase of growth.

About Manipal Academy of Higher Education – Dubai

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, is a globally recognized institution committed to academic excellence, research and innovation. Licensed by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR), the campus delivers programs accredited by the Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) and has been awarded a five-star rating by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA). MAHE Dubai provides a world class learning environment designed to equip students for success in a dynamic global landscape.

Established in 2000 as the first international branch campus of MAHE, India’s largest private university, the Dubai campus is home to over 3,100 students from 50+ nationalities and supported by a distinguished faculty of 150+. The university offers 50+ programs across disciplines such as Engineering, IT, Business, Design, Architecture, Life Sciences, Biotechnology, Media, and Psychology.

Located in Dubai International Academic City, the 750,000 sq. ft. campus features advanced laboratories, specialized studios, innovation hubs, and vibrant student life facilities — fostering academic, creative, and personal growth.

Learn more: www.manipaldubai.com

Media Contacts:

Chandni Chugh

Wallis PR

chandni.chugh@wallispr.com