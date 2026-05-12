Manama, Bahrain – GFH Bank (“GFH” or “the Bank”) has signed a strategic agreement with Alia National School to support the development of its new campus and rebrand it as “GFH Alia National School”. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing a modern, inclusive learning environment that meets the evolving expectations of students and parents, while reinforcing the role of the private sector in supporting education and sustainable development.

The signing ceremony took place at the Bank’s headquarters at GFH House in Bahrain Financial Harbour, Manama. The agreement was signed on behalf of the school by Dr Shaikha Rania bint Ali Al Khalifa, President of Alia National School, while Mr. Salah Sharif, Chief Operating Officer of GFH Bank, signed on behalf of the Bank. The ceremony was also attended by Sh. Rashid Bin Mohamed AlKhalifa, Mr. Khaled AlAwadhi, Ms. Sahar Qanati and Mrs. Amani AlAradi, officials from both parties.

Under this partnership, Alia National School will continue the development of its new campus under the new name “GFH Alia National School”, reflecting a new phase of growth and expansion and further strengthening the school’s position as a leading national educational institution committed to delivering quality education within an integrated environment. The partnership will also support the school’s plans to enhance its academic infrastructure and programmes, and to build a more sustainable educational ecosystem capable of meeting the needs of students and the wider community.

This partnership aligns with GFH’s broader strategy of supporting high-impact sectors that deliver sustainable community value, with education representing a key pillar in advancing human capital and long-term economic resilience. The agreement also reflects the Bank’s commitment to expanding its contributions to projects that create added value for the community and support the Kingdom of Bahrain’s comprehensive development journey.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr Shaikha Rania bint Ali Al Khalifa, President of Alia National School, said: “We are proud to sign this important partnership with GFH Bank, which represents a key milestone in the journey and development of Alia National School. Renaming the school as ‘GFH Alia National School’ reflects a partnership built on trust and a shared vision, and gives us strong momentum to continue developing a future-ready learning environment that meets the needs of students and provides them with broader opportunities for growth, learning and excellence.”

She added: “Our objective at Alia National School has always been to provide an integrated, student-centred educational experience that combines academic care with attention to behavioural, social and developmental aspects. Through this partnership, we look forward to strengthening the school’s capabilities and advancing its programmes, in support of our mission to serve students and their families, while contributing to the establishment of an advanced national educational model that keeps pace with modern best practices.”

For his part, Mr. Salah Sharif, the Chief Operating Officer of GFH Bank, said: “We are pleased to announce the signing of this agreement with Alia National School, which comes as part of the Bank’s direction to support resilient and sustainable sectors, foremost among them education. At GFH, we believe that investing in education goes beyond developing institutions and facilities; it extends to building capabilities, developing communities and enhancing opportunities for future generations. This makes the partnership closely aligned with our vision of creating sustainable economic and social impact.”

Mr. Salah added: “The launch of the name ‘GFH Alia National School’ marks an important step that reflects our confidence in the school’s mission and its role in providing quality education to an important segment of the community. Through this partnership, we will continue to support initiatives that combine developmental value with positive impact, with the aim of strengthening the Bank’s contribution to supporting vital sectors in the Kingdom of Bahrain and reaffirming our commitment to playing an active role in community development.”

GFH currently manages approximately US$24 billion in assets and funds, with a diversified global investment portfolio spanning the Middle East, Europe and the United States, and covering the logistics, healthcare, education, technology and real estate sectors.

About GFH Bank B.S.C.

GFH Bank, licensed as an Islamic wholesale bank by the Central Bank of Bahrain and headquartered at GFH House, P.O. Box 10006, Manama Sea Front, Kingdom of Bahrain, is one of the most recognised financial institutions in the GCC region. Its businesses include Wealth & Investment Management, Credit & Financing Income and Treasury & Proprietary Income, with assets and approximate funds under management of US$24 billion. The Bank’s operations are principally focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with strategic investment in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. GFH is listed in Bahrain Bourse, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market. For more information, please visit www.gfh.com.

Media Contacts:

GFH Bank B.S.C.

Nawal Al-Naji

Senior Manager- Corporate Communications

Email: nalnaji@gfh.com

Website: www.gfh.com