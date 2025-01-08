Riyadh – Ataa Educational Company renewed its Sharia-compliant facility agreement with Banque Saudi Fransi at a total value of SAR 189.36 million.

The financing deal is secured by a promissory note and real estate guarantees, according to a bourse filing.

Ataa Educational will use the funding to acquire and establish educational complexes while financing its working capital.

The company obtained the loan on 7 January 2025 and it is valid for 10 years.

Last September, the Tadawul-listed company penned a SAR 510.46 million facility deal with The Saudi Investment Bank (SAIB).

