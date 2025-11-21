AJMAN - Ajman University has signed a cooperation agreement with Ajman Bank to establish the Ajman Bank Financial Markets Lab, under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of the Executive Council, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ajman University.

The initiative aims to strengthen applied education by giving students hands-on experience in an environment that mirrors real financial and banking operations. It supports H.H. Sheikh Ammar’s vision to deepen the integration of education with the economy and advance partnerships among national institutions, in line with Ajman Vision 2030 and its focus on building an innovative, knowledge-based economy.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University, and Mustafa Al Khalfawi, CEO of Ajman Bank, at the university, in the presence of several officials.

The project is being implemented with the support of Ajman Bank, with a value of AED5 million, reflecting the strong commitment to enhancing applied education and supporting specialized academic infrastructure.

The new lab will provide an interactive training environment that allows students to simulate real-world financial operations and strengthen their analytical and decision-making skills. The facility will be equipped with the latest technologies used by global financial institutions, enhancing practical education and offering students advanced training tools.

The university and its partners will also deliver financial awareness initiatives to promote broader economic understanding within the community.

The lab spans an area of 160 m² and includes 36 trading stations, with a capacity to accommodate up to 40 students simultaneously. It also features a live market ticker, illuminated digital panels, and licenses for the global “Bloomberg” system, specialised in data analysis and financial decision-making.

Dr. Seghir said that the lab will provide students with direct access to market data and trading tools, as well as offer free community programmes in financial literacy to raise economic awareness.

Al Khalfawi stated that the initiative supports Ajman’s vision of building an integrated educational system that links knowledge with practical application and contributes to preparing generations capable of leading the future efficiently and effectively, adding that “investing in people is the key to sustainable progress.”

This project forms part of Ajman’s vision to empower education as a key driver of development and to strengthen the partnership between the academic and banking sectors to shape a more efficient and sustainable future.