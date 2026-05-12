Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Free Zones Authority of Ajman to establish a strategic partnership aimed at supporting businesses within the free zone through streamlined bank account opening and access to tailored banking solutions.

The MoU was signed by Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Fujairah, and Musabeh Al Musafri, Director of Customer Experience and Service Delivery at the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, during Make it in the Emirates, reinforcing a shared commitment to enabling industrial growth, advancing private sector development, and supporting the UAE’s broader economic agenda.

Commenting on the partnership, Adnan Anwar, Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Fujairah, said: “This partnership with the Free Zones Authority of Ajman underscores NBF’s role as a trusted banking partner supporting businesses across the UAE. By strengthening collaboration with free zone authorities and streamlining onboarding processes, we aim to help businesses establish faster, operate more efficiently, and scale with confidence.”

Under the agreement, the Free Zones Authority of Ajman will recommend NBF as a preferred banking partner to companies registered, or in the process of registering, within the free zone. NBF will support these businesses by facilitating and expediting bank account openings in line with regulatory requirements and the bank’s internal policies, helping to enhance ease of doing business for SMEs and corporates.

Underscoring the importance of the initiative, Musabeh Al Musafri, Director of Customer Experience and Service Delivery at the Free Zones Authority of Ajman, said: “Every entrepreneur needs the right support system to move forward with confidence. Through our partnership with National Bank of Fujairah, we are opening new doors for our business community, enabling entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors to access banking and financial solutions more easily to support their next stage of growth.”

Signed on the sidelines of Make it in the Emirates, the partnership aligns with NBF’s broader role in supporting the UAE’s industrial ecosystem.

During the event, NBF engaged with industrial and commercial businesses to address financing requirements across different stages of growth, supported by its relationship-led approach and capabilities across trade finance, treasury, transaction banking, and working capital solutions.

Now in its fifth edition, Make it in the Emirates is a national flagship platform driving industrial transformation and large-scale manufacturing growth. NBF’s participation reinforced its commitment to supporting national industrial priorities and its role as a trusted financial partner to businesses across the UAE.

About National Bank of Fujairah PJSC:

Incorporated in 1982, National Bank of Fujairah PJSC (NBF) is a full services corporate bank with strong corporate and commercial banking, treasury and trade finance expertise as well as an expanding suite of personal banking options and Shari’ah compliant services. Leveraging its deep banking experience and market insight within Fujairah and the UAE, NBF is well-positioned to build lasting relationships with its clients and help them achieve their business goals.

NBF’s key shareholders include the Government of Fujairah, Easa Saleh Al Gurg LLC and Investment Corporation of Dubai. Rated Baa1 / Prime-2 for deposits and A3 for counterparty risk assessment by Moody’s and BBB+ / A-2 by Standard & Poor’s, both with a stable outlook, the bank is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange under the symbol “NBF”. It has a branch network of 15 across the UAE.

For further information, please contact:

Strategic Marketing and Communications Department

E-mail: CorpComm@nbf.ae

About The Free Zones Authority of Ajman:

The Free Zones Authority of Ajman is the governing authority responsible for overseeing, developing, and advancing the business ecosystem in the Emirate of Ajman. Established to strengthen Ajman’s position as a competitive business and investment destination, the Authority provides strategic direction and integrated oversight for the free zones under its umbrella, including Ajman Free Zone and Ajman Media City.

Through its digital-first approach and One Click licensing solutions, the Authority enables entrepreneurs, SMEs, investors, corporations, and creative professionals to start and grow their businesses with greater speed, ease, and confidence. Designed to support businesses locally and internationally, One Click reflects FZA’s commitment to simplifying the business setup journey and empowering global expansion from Ajman.

Guided by innovation, customer centricity, transparency, and sustainability, the Free Zones Authority of Ajman continues to build a future-ready ecosystem that supports economic diversification, strengthens strategic partnerships, and positions Ajman as a trusted gateway for businesses seeking to grow in the UAE and beyond.

For further information, please visit the website at https://afz.gov.ae