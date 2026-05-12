Cairo: Valu, Egypt’s leading financial technology powerhouse, announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Fawry, Egypt’s leading fintech and electronic payments company, to introduce Valu services as a new flexible payment and financing option on the myfawry app. This collaboration reflects Valu’s ongoing commitment to expanding its digital financing solutions and enhancing customer experience by offering more accessible and flexible financial services.

The partnership aims to enable myfawry app users to benefit from the flexible payment solutions offered by Valu when paying for the various services available on the application, contributing to an enhanced user experience and facilitating access to innovative and secure financial solutions tailored to customers’ daily needs. The collaboration also marks an extension of Valu’s strategy to strengthen its presence across digital platforms and expand its ecosystem of partnerships that support the transition toward a cashless economy and promote financial inclusion in Egypt.

Commenting on the partnership, Omar Abdelhady, Chief Growth & Product Officer at Valu, stated: “Our partnership with Fawry represents an important step that reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting digital transformation in Egypt by enabling a wider segment of users to access flexible and secure financial solutions. Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver an innovative payment experience characterized by ease of use and flexible payment plans, helping customers better manage their purchases.”

He added: “This partnership represents a successful model for integrating advanced technology platforms with smart financing solutions, bringing together seamless access to digital services and diversified financing programs. Through this, we aim to simplify customers’ daily lives and further strengthen financial inclusion in the Egyptian market.”

Heba El-Awady, Chief Business Officer at Fawry, commented: “Our collaboration with Valu marks an important step within our ongoing efforts to support Egypt’s electronic payments ecosystem and digital transformation journey. We continuously strive to provide flexible and secure payment solutions that cater to users’ daily needs while ensuring a seamless and integrated digital experience.”

She added: “Fawry continues to expand its strategic partnerships to offer innovative digital financial services that combine advanced technology with sophisticated financing solutions. Our partnership with Valu highlights the importance of collaborations that drive financial innovation and reinforce Egypt’s position as a regional hub for digital financial services.”

This partnership paves the way for further collaboration opportunities between Valu and Fawry in the fintech sector, supporting Egypt’s broader digital transformation efforts and enhancing access to digital financial services. Through this step, Valu reaffirms its commitment to continuing to develop innovative financing solutions and strategic partnerships that help build a more integrated and inclusive digital financial ecosystem for users across the Egyptian market.

About Valu:

Valu (Legal name: U Consumer Finance S.A.E.) (EGX: VALU.CA) is the leading universal financial technology powerhouse offering customers and businesses convenient and comprehensive financial solutions. It is the first fintech company providing consumer finance to become a listed company on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), and this, alongside Amazon having a direct stake in the firm, represents Valu’s growth journey and dynamic business model.

Under its product universe, Valu pioneered Buy-Now, Pay-Later (BNPL) solutions in the MENA region through U, providing customizable financing plans for up to 60 months across more than 8,500 stores and online platforms – covering a diverse array of categories, including home appliances, electronics, home finishing, furniture, residential solar solutions, healthcare, education, travel, and fashion, among others. Valu also offers investment products, an instant cash redemption program, and a high-end financing program to facilitate the purchase of big-ticket items up to EGP 60 million in the luxury space, and its marketplace, through Valu Invest with the AZ Valu fund and EFG Hermes ONE, Sha2labaz, Ulter, and Shop'IT, respectively.

In addition, Valu offers business-to-business solutions through Valu Business. Valu introduced its prepaid card and co-branded credit card in collaboration with Visa, further expanding its range of payment options to provide customers with the most versatile, convenient, and comprehensive payment solutions, making Valu the ultimate choice for all clients’ payment needs. As an award-winning fintech player in the MENA region, Valu embraces a progressive business approach with an agile team committed to architecting innovative financial solutions to meet customers' evolving needs.

Most recently, Valu has launched its services in Jordan in May 2026 under a Specialized Finance license, after receiving final approval from the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ), offering consumers convenient financing solutions.

Learn more about us at www.valu.com.eg

For further information, please contact:

The Valu Public Relations Team

News-release@valu.com.eg

May El Gammal

Group Chief Marketing & Communications Officer

melgammal@valu.com.eg

Omar Salama

Head of Communications

osalama@valu.com.eg

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Valu may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical regulations, instead represent only Valu’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.

About Fawry

Founded in 2008, Fawry Egypt’s leading fintech company serving the banked and unbanked population. Fawry’s primary services include enabling electronic bill payments, mobile top-ups and provisions for millions of Egyptian users. Other digital services also include e-ticketing, cable TV, and variety of other services. Through its peer-to-peer model, Fawry is enabling corporates and SMEs to accept electronic payments through a number of platforms including websites, mobile phones, and POSs. With a network of 36 member banks, its mobile platform and 400 thousand agents, Fawry processes more than 6 million transactions per day, serving an estimated customer base of 54.1 million users monthly.

Learn more at www.fawry.com