Dubai, UAE – Hotpack, a UAE-headquartered global leader in sustainable packaging solutions, has been recognised as part of the UAE’s industrial development timeline at the recently concluded ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ summit in Abu Dhabi. As part of the recognition, the summit featured Hotpack within the House of Industries showcase, highlighting the company’s outstanding contributions to the UAE’s industrial growth over the past 30 years.

The ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’, organised under the UAE’s industrial strategy “Operation 300Bn”, led by the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT), is the UAE’s national initiative and flagship industrial and manufacturing exhibition aimed at boosting local production, advanced manufacturing, innovation, and industrial investment.

The recognition has been bestowed upon Hotpack, as the UAE-based company has evolved into one of the region’s largest manufacturers of food packaging and hygiene solutions, playing a vital role in supporting the UAE’s food safety system. Hotpack ensures the highest standards across its operations and products by leveraging advanced technologies and international standards of qualities and sustainability practices.

With 25 manufacturing facilities worldwide, including 13 located across all emirates in the UAE, and operations in 17 countries including the USA, the UK, India, Australia, Malaysia, and the GCC, Hotpack caters to both B2B and B2C customers globally. The company exports to 107 countries and has also a strong e-commerce presence in the UAE.

Commenting on this, Mr. Abdul Jebbar PB, Founder, Managing Director and Group CEO of Hotpack, said, “Being recognised at the ‘Make it in the Emirates’ is a proud moment for us. This recognition marks another golden milestone in our three-decade-long journey, which is an inspiring success story of the UAE’s manufacturing sector. This reflects our long-standing role in the UAE’s industrial journey and our commitment to building manufacturing solutions that are both future-focused and responsible.”

“What started as a small entrepreneurial vision in the UAE in 1995 has today grown into a globally recognised manufacturing brand rooted in this nation’s values of ambition, resilience, and innovation. We remain grateful to the UAE leadership for creating an environment that has consistently empowered businesses to think bigger, invest boldly, and build for the long term, creating an ecosystem where homegrown enterprises like Hotpack can evolve into global players,” he remarked.

Mr. Zainudeen PB, Co-Founder, Group COO & Executive Director of Hotpack, said, “We grew alongside the UAE’s vision of creating a more diversified economy driven by innovation, sustainability, and locally built industrial strength. Hence, this recognition goes beyond celebrating Hotpack’s growth. It reflects the larger industrial momentum the UAE has built over the years, and we are proud to be part of that journey.”

“Every investment we make in sustainable manufacturing, recycling initiatives, and advanced production capabilities is driven by a long-term belief in the country’s vision. As a brand nurtured and scaled in the UAE, we see ourselves growing alongside the UAE’s national vision, contributing to an ecosystem that is innovative, globally competitive, and built for the future,” he added.

Mr. Anvar PB, Group CTO and Executive Director of Hotpack, said, “Hotpack showcased its sustainability-led range and recycled product innovations under the House of Industry, reflecting its consistent focus on responsible manufacturing and environmentally conscious design. With a portfolio of over 4,500 products serving the HORECA, retail, and industrial sectors, nearly 96 per cent of Hotpack’s product line is now sustainable, with a strong emphasis on rPET-based solutions and other eco-friendly materials that are steadily shaping the future of packaging.”

“Under the theme ‘Built in the UAE, Growing with the Nation,’ we presented Hotpack’s solutions in strengthening local production capabilities while supporting the UAE’s sustainability initiatives and circular economy ambitions.”

The recognition at ‘Make it in the Emirates 2026’ further strengthens Hotpack’s position as a homegrown UAE industrial success story, one that continues to play an active role in shaping the nation’s ambition for a strong, future-ready, and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem built on resilience and innovation.

About Hotpack

Founded in 1995, Hotpack is a recognized leader in both the manufacture and supply of food packaging products. Today, the company has operations in 17 countries which include GCC countries, India, the UK, the USA, Morocco, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Spain, and Australia. Within a limited span of time, the company has grown to become one of the leading players in the packaging sector because of its reputation for supplying quality products, its reasonable price structure and outstanding service. As a frontrunner in sustainable packaging, offering more than 4,500 products spanning paper, aluminum, biodegradable materials, and plastics.

Hotpack is seen as a one-stop shop that offers a complete range of packaging products for HORECA, Retail and Industrial Packaging sectors. It represents other major manufacturing companies worldwide and products are packed hygienically in modern and attractive designs and marketed under “Hotpack” (Packaging Range) and “Soft n Cool” (Tissue Range) brands.

As a food packaging company, Hotpack has been certified with BRCGS, FDA, SEDEX, ESMA, PEFC, FSC, ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 22000: 2018, ISO 14001: 2015, ISO 45001: 2018 which ensures the top quality of its products. Hotpack was adjudged winner of the coveted Dubai Quality Award under the category of Dubai Smart Industry Award 2020 for the manufacturing sector. Hotpack today has 50 standalone Retail centres across the MENA offering over 750 specialty range products which are not available in Supermarkets. Also, http://www.hotpackwebstore.com is the region’s largest online store for food packaging products. Over the years, Hotpack has become a trusted brand with its excellent products, services, and continuous brand communication.

For more information, please contact:

Yoshita Mohan

Watermelon Communications

Dubai, UAE

yoshita@watermelonme.com