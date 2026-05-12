Abu Dhabi, UAE – EDGE and ADNOC have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) under which EDGE will deliver capability development training to ADNOC employees through BRIDGE's advanced training and support programmes.

BRIDGE, the Group’s strategic enabler for advancing technologies from development to production, industrialisation and operational excellence, has successfully trained more than 450 ADNOC employees under a previous contract, equipping them with practical AI knowledge, leadership skills, and tools to support data-driven decision-making and digital transformation.

Under this agreement, BRIDGE will support ADNOC's AI initiatives across human capital and technology integration through tailored programmes covering: leadership development; diversity and inclusion; upskilling and advanced capability building; innovation and applied challenges; workforce enablement; and critical and dual-use technologies spanning energy assets, sustainability, and infrastructure resilience across ADNOC's value chain.

Sana AlDaoumi, Group Senior Vice President, Human Capital, EDGE, said: “By bringing EDGE's advanced technology, AI, and workforce development expertise directly into ADNOC's operations, this collaboration accelerates the development of world-class, sustainable in-country capabilities that serve the UAE's long-term national vision. Through this partnership, ADNOC's workforce will gain access to cutting-edge knowledge, tools, and programmes that will strengthen sovereign talent, deepen sectoral expertise, and position the UAE as a global leader in innovation and energy for generations to come.”

The partnership reflects the strong synergy between EDGE and ADNOC, two of Abu Dhabi’s largest conglomerates, both playing a pivotal role in advancing the UAE’s AI and industrialisation strategies towards a sustainable and resilient knowledge economy.

Ahmed Al Mheiri, ADNOC’s Senior Vice President, Group People & Culture Shared Services, said: “This strategic agreement between ADNOC and EDGE underscores our commitment to enable local talent to harness the power of AI to support ADNOC’s growth and drive progress for the UAE.”

About EDGE

Launched in November 2019, the UAE’s EDGE is one of the world’s leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into five core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Technologies & Industrialisation, and Homeland Security.

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