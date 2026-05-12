Global technology leader ABB and Cydome, the award-winning provider of purpose-built cybersecurity, have announced their collaboration to help shipping companies strengthen risk management and support safer operations.

By feeding ABB’s weather routing and voyage optimisation data into Cydome’s AI risk management engine, ship managers benefit from a comprehensive view of risks across their fleet and onboard operations.

For example, by cross-referencing ABB data with local sensor data, the Cydome system can detect stronger anomalies with better accuracy.

"By integrating ABB's weather routing and voyage optimisation data with Cydome's cyber risk management platform, shipping companies enhance their risk visibility and make more informed operational decisions,” said Cydome CEO Nir Ayalon.

The integration aims to enable shipping companies to assess the risks associated with vessel operations, helping operators to prioritise issues based not only on technical severity, but also on operational impact. The combined approach supports more effective risk mitigation, clearer visibility for stakeholders, and stronger decision-making across IT, OT cybersecurity, and between teams.

“Shipping companies need insights that reflect the reality of vessel operations, and with the digitalisation of shipping, you can’t separate ship operations from cyber operations anymore,” said Michael Greavette, Head of Vessel & Voyage Performance at ABB, Marine & Ports Division. “ABB’s routing services is a key component in the cross collaboration with Cydome.”

Ayalon added: “Cydome’s mission is to provide a secure backbone to all the ship’s operations, and by combining Cydome’s cybersecurity feeds with ABB’s operational data, shipping companies can manage their risk more effectively.”

For customers, the collaboration brings several key benefits, including broader visibility through the combination of cyber and routing services data; more accurate prioritisation of risks based on potential operational impact; and stronger support for decision-making related to safety, resilience, and business continuity.

As cyber and operational systems become increasingly connected, shipping companies are looking for ways to manage risk with greater precision and relevance.

“This collaboration helps customers be informed to make better decisions,” said Ayalon.

ABOUT CYDOME

Cydome is a pioneer in maritime-specific cybersecurity solutions and managed services, offering a class-certified, complete protection for all IT and OT devices and networks onboard, onshore and offshore, including maritime-specific OT.

With a unified, fleet-wide risk management dashboard, persistent vulnerability discovery and mitigation, and maritime-specific AI anomaly detection, Cydome protects against the latest AI-driven threats even for legacy devices. Specifically designed for the complex operational environments at sea, Cydome has fully autonomous operation onboard, Cydome solutions are easily deployed on any vessel type and take up minimal bandwidth, helping shipping companies to comply with IMO 2021, IACS UR 26/E27, NIS2, U.S. Coast Guard requirements and more.

One solution. Every Vessel. Full Protection. https://cydome.io

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