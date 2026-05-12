Cairo, Egypt – Byit, an Egypt born proptech startup, has announced its expansion into the UAE alongside the launch of a new suite of AI powered solutions. These tools are designed to empower real estate brokers and enable more efficient cross border property transactions.

The move comes just months after the strategic funding round backed by A15, Beltone Holding, and a group of angel investors. This investment reinforces confidence in Byit’s vision to modernize real estate brokerage across the region.

As part of its regional expansion strategy, Byit has established Byit Ventures in the UAE. This positioning allows the company to connect Egyptian real estate supply with international demand, particularly from GCC based investors. The expansion is expected to unlock new revenue streams for brokers and facilitate the flow of foreign investment into Egypt’s real estate market.

Byit’s platform leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the brokerage process, enabling agents to better match clients with relevant properties through data driven insights and personalized recommendations. The newly launched tools also support real time market analysis, client lifecycle management, and performance optimization, helping brokers close deals faster and more efficiently.

With a rapidly growing network of over 40,000 freelance brokers, access to more than 450 developer partners, and over 1,000 mapped projects, Byit is building a scalable and transparent alternative to traditional brokerage models. This model prioritizes efficiency, higher commission structures, and data driven decision making.

The company aims to further scale its operations across the Gulf, with plans to expand into Saudi Arabia as part of its next growth phase.

Antoine Azer, Founder of Byit, commented: “Our expansion into the UAE marks a key milestone in Byit’s regional journey. We are building more than just a platform; we are enabling brokers to operate across borders with greater efficiency, transparency, and access to international demand. With AI at the core of our technology, we are redefining how real estate transactions are executed in the region”.

Nader Jimmy, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Byit, added: “This expansion, combined with our recent funding, puts us in a strong position to scale across the GCC. By connecting brokers with international buyers and equipping them with advanced AI tools, we are driving higher transaction volumes and unlocking new growth opportunities for the market”.

He continued: “At Byit, we are focused on building the infrastructure that brokers need to succeed in a competitive and fast evolving landscape, from lead generation and data insights to closing deals more efficiently. Our ambition is to become the go to platform for real estate brokers across the region”.