Riyadh, KSA – Google today announced Gemini as the official Technology Sponsor of the National Football teams of Iraq and Morocco. This sponsorship will leverage Google’s cutting-edge AI technology to celebrate the region’s rich sports culture and transform the fan experience.

As part of the sponsorship agreement, Google Gemini—Google’s multimodal AI assistant—will bridge the gap between the teams and their global fanbases. The partnership focuses on leveraging AI to create immersive content and provide supporters with innovative ways to engage with their favorite players and teams. While each federation brings its own unique history to the pitch, the partnership shares a common goal: modernizing sports through innovation.

Google and the football federations will launch a series of fan-centric activations, powered by Google Gemini, over the next three months. Fans can use Gemini’s Text-to-Image model (Nano Banana) to create custom cheering visuals or compose team anthems with Gemini's Text-to-Music model (Lyria) bringing their support to life as if they were standing right on the field. Additionally, fans will be able to use Google Gemini to break down complex football rules, analyze match performance, and predict winning teams.

This sponsorship underscores Google’s commitment to supporting football enthusiasts in the Arab world and makes it inclusive and immersive for everyone.