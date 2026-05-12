Doha, Qatar – AlRayan Bank and The Group have celebrated the successful launch of Sahl Plus, a service that enables AlRayan Bank customers to link their bank accounts with their investment accounts at The Group, allowing them to trade on the Qatar Stock Exchange and transfer funds easily and efficiently through the Bank’s digital banking channels.

The service reflects AlRayan Bank’s commitment to developing integrated digital banking solutions that enhance the customer experience and provide clients with greater convenience in managing their financial and investment transactions. Through a direct electronic link, Sahl Plus simplifies the process and allows fund transfers to be completed within minutes.

Customers can activate Sahl Plus easily through the AlRayan Bank mobile application by logging into the Bank’s digital services, selecting The Group service, completing the required information, accepting the terms and conditions, and confirming activation.

Commenting on the launch, Sheikh MohammedBin Abdulaziz Al Thani, GM, Wholesale Banking at AlRayan Bank, said: “The launch of Sahl Plus reflects AlRayan Bank’s commitment to providing practical, secure and innovative digital solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. Through our collaboration with The Group, we are offering customers a seamless and reliable way to link their bank accounts with their investment accounts, supporting their participation in Qatar’s financial market with greater efficiency and flexibility.”

He added: “At AlRayan Bank, we continue to invest in enhancing our digital channels and expanding our service offering in line with customer expectations and the ongoing digital transformation of the banking and financial sectors. We also remain committed to ensuring that our services are built on the highest standards of security and reliability, delivering a convenient and advanced banking experience.”

Mr. Hamad Al Moudadi, Chairman of The Group said: “We are pleased with this fruitful collaboration with AlRayan Bank, which reflects our commitment to developing digital solutions that enable investors to access capital markets in a simpler and more seamless way, by integrating our services with the Bank’s advanced digital banking channels. Sahl Plus represents an important step towards simplifying trading and fund transfer processes, saving customers time and effort while supporting their investment activity on the Qatar Stock Exchange. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with AlRayan Bank to introduce further joint solutions that keep pace with the rapid transformation taking place across the financial and technology sectors.”

This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of both institutions to developing innovative digital financial solutions that meet customer needs and support the continued development of Qatar’s investment landscape.