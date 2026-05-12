Muscat, Oman – Yango Oman, part of the global technology company Yango Group, has partnered with Oman’s Ministry of Social Development to launch a six-month pilot program aimed at engaging Omani women as partner drivers for its women-only taxi service.

The program introduced by the company’s ride-hailing service, Yango Ride, aims to onboard 40 women in its first phase, with plans to expand participation to 150 female drivers overall. It is designed to provide opportunities for additional earnings in the mobility sector. The agreement was signed by Sheikha Ambuali, Country Manager of Yango Oman, and Ahmed bin Darwish bin Abdullah Al Balooshi, Director General of Social Development.

Participants will receive training in customer service, financial management, and app operations, along with ongoing logistical support during their active engagement on the platform. The initiative enables women to join the women-only service, which connects female passengers with female drivers.

Commenting on the partnership, Sheikha Ambuali, Country Manager of Yango Oman said: “At Yango Oman, we view mobility as an evolving sector with increasing relevance to broader economic participation. As the market continues to develop, there is a growing need to ensure that its expansion reflects the diversity of the communities it serves. Our collaboration with the Ministry of Social Development is grounded in this perspective, with a focus on contributing to a more balanced and representative mobility landscape. By working closely with public sector stakeholders, we aim to support models that reinforce workforce diversification while aligning with Oman’s long-term development priorities.”

Adding to this, the Ministry of Social Development stated: “This initiative reflects a practical step toward strengthening the economic stability of Omani families by creating new avenues for earnings generation, particularly for women. At the Ministry of Social Development, our focus is ensuring that such opportunities contribute meaningfully to long-term financial resilience and social well-being. By supporting initiatives of this nature, we aim to enable individuals to build sustainable livelihoods while contributing positively to their communities.”

The program addresses growing demand for transport options tailored to women and aims to increase the number of female drivers on the platform, improving service availability and coverage. Yango and the Ministry plan to expand the initiative to other regions, including North Al Batinah, following the initial phase.

The project is aligned with Oman Vision 2040, which prioritises workforce diversification and increased participation of women in the economy.

About Yango Group

Yango Group is a tech company that transforms global technologies into everyday services tailored for local communities. With an unwavering commitment to innovation, the company reshapes and enhances leading cutting-edge technologies from around the world into seamlessly integrated daily services for diverse regions. The mission is to bridge the gap between world-leading innovations and local communities, fostering connections and enhancing everyday living experiences.