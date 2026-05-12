Abu Dhabi, UAE – Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company with global reach, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sindan, a specialist in advanced additive manufacturing, to discuss collaboration across satellite connectivity solutions on autonomous systems. The partnership will study synergies between Space42’s satellite communications capabilities and aerospace systems, alongside Sindan’s manufacturing and flight-testing infrastructure. The agreement was announced at Make it in the Emirates 2026.

Under the MoU, Sindan intends to support access to airborne platforms and ground command systems for flight testing, while Space42 will explore deploying its aero and satellite communication solutions. These systems will be examined in representative operating conditions, with real-time monitoring to assess performance and deployment readiness.

The companies will also evaluate the integration of Space42’s satellite communication solutions onto autonomous systems, including technical validation and system optimization to support operational use.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Chief Commercial Officer at Space42, said: “Following extensive validation of our satellite connectivity solutions on autonomous systems, our agreement with Sindan diversifies deployment potential in operational environments. It is rooted in Space42’s strategy to be a leader in secure connectivity, while supporting critical infrastructure and operations across the UAE.”

Heyuan Huang, Managing Director and CEO of Sindan, said:

“Through this collaboration, Sindan is extending its role in enabling real-world deployment of advanced aerospace systems. By supporting flight testing and system integration, we are helping translate satellite connectivity technologies into operational capabilities, while reinforcing the UAE’s position in advanced manufacturing and applied innovation.”

Supporting national industrial growth

The partnership builds on Space42’s efforts to scale its space and connectivity capabilities in the UAE, including its alliance with EDGE Group to localize satellite communications manufacturing, establishing the region’s first Earth Observation and High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) manufacturing facilities, and the deployment of UAE-integrated satellites to expand its Foresight constellation.

The collaboration aligns with the UAE’s Operation 300bn strategy to expand the industrial sector’s contribution to GDP and accelerate the adoption of advanced technologies. It further supports the National Space Strategy 2030 by strengthening use of space-based technology across industries.

About Space42

Space42 (ADX: SPACE42) is a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company that integrates satellite communications, geospatial analytics and artificial intelligence capabilities to enlighten the Earth from space. Formed in 2024 by the merger of Bayanat and Yahsat, Space42's global reach allows it to address the rapidly evolving needs of its customers in governments, enterprises, and communities. Space42 comprises two business units: Space Services and Smart Solutions. Space Services focuses on upstream satellite operations for both fixed and mobility satellite services. Smart Solutions integrates geospatial data acquisition and processing with AI to inform decision-making, enhance situational awareness, and improve operational efficiency. Major shareholders include G42, Mubadala and IHC.

For more information, visit: www.space42.ai; follow us on LinkedIn: Space42

For investor inquiries, please contact: ir@space42.ai

About Sindan

Sindan is the UAE’s national hub for AI-driven, advanced manufacturing, combining intelligence, precision, and local trust to deliver high-performance solutions across critical industries. It’s a shift toward smarter, sovereign, and human-first innovation.

From Aerospace to Healthcare, Robotics to Energy, Sindan empower enterprises and governments to strengthen and regain control of their supply chains by moving faster, manufacturing smarter, and delivering eﬀective solutions -with trust, precision, and a human-first approach.

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